Flat Glass Market to Worth USD 6.62 Billion by 2026 | Flat Glass Industry CAGR 5.7% During 2019-2026

Pune, India, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flat glass market is likely to gain traction from rapid industrialization. It is driving the demand for flat glass as they are being used extensively in commercial buildings to conserve energy. It is done by maximizing the usage of natural light. The report further states that the flat glass market size was USD 98.37 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 153.21 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Implication

The Russia-Ukraine war could change the market dynamics of Europe forever. The standoff has revived the predicament situation of the Cold War and pushed Europe to the brink of a major military conflict. The Russian aggression in Ukraine has redefined the global landscape in terms of business. As the global market was recuperating from the havoc wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war has made several industry stakeholders skeptical.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/flat-glass-market-102720

List of Companies covered in the Flat Glass Market Research Report are;

Guardian Industries

Şişecam Group

AGC Inc.

Saint-Gobain

NSG Group

Taiwan Industry Glass Corporation

Fuyao Glass Industry Group

Vitro, S.A.B. De CV

Central Glass

CSG Holdings Co. Ltd.

Other key players

Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2019 USD 98.37 billion The revenue forecast in 2026 USD 153.21 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 5.7% 2019-2026 Base Year 2018 Historic Years 2015 - 2017 Forecast Years 2019- 2026 Segments Covered By End-Use, By Application Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Number of Companies Covered Şişecam Group, Taiwan Industry Glass Corporation Fuyao Glass Industry Group, Vitro, S.A.B. De CV, Central Glass, CSG Holdings Co. Ltd, AGC Inc., Saint-Gobain, NSG Group, Guardian Industries

Rising Government Initiatives to Promote Energy Efficiency will Drive Growth

Flat glass is gaining popularity in the building & construction industry owing to its ability to provide excellent thermal insulation and acoustic insulation. Also, the increasing number of infrastructural development and construction activities would contribute to the flat glass market growth in the near future.

Furthermore, the rising utilization of flat glass in commercial and residential buildings is enabling the usage of natural light and is reducing the consumption, as well as the cost of artificial lights. The governments of various countries are also implementing various stringent norms and regulations to promote energy efficiency. Researchers say that buildings adopting these rules are consuming approximately 40%-60% less energy, unlike the conventional buildings. However, the decomposition of raw materials and the combustion of fuel oil often emit carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It may obstruct the market growth.

Browse Summary of This Research Insights with Detailed TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/flat-glass-market-102720

Segmentation:

By Type:

Float

Sheet

Rolled

By Product Type

Coated

Extra Clear

Laminated

Toughened

and Others

By Application

Architecture

Automotive

Solar Panels

Ability to Improve Solar Gain will Drive Growth of the Coated Segment

Based on product type, the market is categorized into toughened, laminated, extra clear, coated, and others. Out of these, in 2018, the coated segment held 23.9% flat glass market share. This growth is attributable to the possession of numerous beneficial properties of coated flat glass. These include enhanced self-cleaning, hydrophobic, anti-reflection, and insulation properties. Such glass aids in improving solar gain and in maintaining the heat inside the building. The laminated segment, on the other hand, holds the major share fueled by their upsurging demand from the construction and automotive industries. It is because they are capable of remaining intact when broken.

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Rising Infrastructural Development

Geographically, the market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific generated USD 53.41 billion in 2018 in terms of market revenue. This growth is mainly attributable to the rising investments by the governments of various countries in infrastructural development, as well as construction activities.

Besides, China, being the largest contributor to the demand for flat glass, would propel the overall growth in this region. North America is expected to grow considerably backed by the presence of various government regulations on constructing energy efficient buildings.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges. Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Quick Buy - Flat Glass Market Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102720

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Flat Glass Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Float Sheet Rolled Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Coated Extra Clear Laminated Toughened Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Architecture Automotive Solar Panels Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Competitive Landscape:

Key Players Focus on the Strategy of Investment to Increase Sales

The market consists of many companies. But only five companies out of those account for around 60% of the worldwide production capacity of flat glass. They are adopting strategies, such as the development of state-of-the-art technologies, superior operational efficiency, and diversified product portfolios to strengthen their positions.

Get your Customized Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/flat-glass-market-102720

Read Related Insights:

Fiberglass Market to Reach USD 25,525.9 Million by 2028; Introduction of Thermal Recycling Unit by Johns Manville to Foster Growth, Says Fortune Business Insights™

Smart Glass Market Size USD 15,788.0 Million by 2027; Global Industry Share, Trends & Regional Forecast till 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com