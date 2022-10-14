Flat Glass Market to Worth USD 6.62 Billion by 2026 | Flat Glass Industry CAGR 5.7% During 2019-2026

Pune, India, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global flat glass market is likely to gain traction from rapid industrialization. It is driving the demand for flat glass as they are being used extensively in commercial buildings to conserve energy. It is done by maximizing the usage of natural light. The report further states that the flat glass market size was USD 98.37 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 153.21 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.
Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Implication
The Russia-Ukraine war could change the market dynamics of Europe forever. The standoff has revived the predicament situation of the Cold War and pushed Europe to the brink of a major military conflict. The Russian aggression in Ukraine has redefined the global landscape in terms of business. As the global market was recuperating from the havoc wreaked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war has made several industry stakeholders skeptical.
List of Companies covered in the Flat Glass Market Research Report are;
- Guardian Industries
- Şişecam Group
- AGC Inc.
- Saint-Gobain
- NSG Group
- Taiwan Industry Glass Corporation
- Fuyao Glass Industry Group
- Vitro, S.A.B. De CV
- Central Glass
- CSG Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Other key players
Report Scope & Segmentation
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2019
|USD 98.37 billion
|The revenue forecast in 2026
|USD 153.21 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of almost 5.7% 2019-2026
|Base Year
|2018
|Historic Years
|2015 - 2017
|Forecast Years
|2019- 2026
|Segments Covered
|By End-Use, By Application
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units)
|Quantitative Units
|Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World
|Countries Covered
|Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others
|Number of Companies Covered
|Şişecam Group, Taiwan Industry Glass Corporation Fuyao Glass Industry Group, Vitro, S.A.B. De CV, Central Glass, CSG Holdings Co. Ltd, AGC Inc., Saint-Gobain, NSG Group, Guardian Industries
Rising Government Initiatives to Promote Energy Efficiency will Drive Growth
Flat glass is gaining popularity in the building & construction industry owing to its ability to provide excellent thermal insulation and acoustic insulation. Also, the increasing number of infrastructural development and construction activities would contribute to the flat glass market growth in the near future.
Furthermore, the rising utilization of flat glass in commercial and residential buildings is enabling the usage of natural light and is reducing the consumption, as well as the cost of artificial lights. The governments of various countries are also implementing various stringent norms and regulations to promote energy efficiency. Researchers say that buildings adopting these rules are consuming approximately 40%-60% less energy, unlike the conventional buildings. However, the decomposition of raw materials and the combustion of fuel oil often emit carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. It may obstruct the market growth.
Segmentation:
By Type:
- Float
- Sheet
- Rolled
By Product Type
- Coated
- Extra Clear
- Laminated
- Toughened
- and Others
By Application
- Architecture
- Automotive
- Solar Panels
Ability to Improve Solar Gain will Drive Growth of the Coated Segment
Based on product type, the market is categorized into toughened, laminated, extra clear, coated, and others. Out of these, in 2018, the coated segment held 23.9% flat glass market share. This growth is attributable to the possession of numerous beneficial properties of coated flat glass. These include enhanced self-cleaning, hydrophobic, anti-reflection, and insulation properties. Such glass aids in improving solar gain and in maintaining the heat inside the building. The laminated segment, on the other hand, holds the major share fueled by their upsurging demand from the construction and automotive industries. It is because they are capable of remaining intact when broken.
Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Stoked by Rising Infrastructural Development
Geographically, the market is divided into the Middle East and Africa, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Amongst these, Asia Pacific generated USD 53.41 billion in 2018 in terms of market revenue. This growth is mainly attributable to the rising investments by the governments of various countries in infrastructural development, as well as construction activities.
Besides, China, being the largest contributor to the demand for flat glass, would propel the overall growth in this region. North America is expected to grow considerably backed by the presence of various government regulations on constructing energy efficient buildings.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges. Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
- Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc.
- Latest Technological Advancement
- Insights on Regulatory Scenario
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- Global Flat Glass Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type
- Float
- Sheet
- Rolled
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type
- Coated
- Extra Clear
- Laminated
- Toughened
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Architecture
- Automotive
- Solar Panels
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
TOC Continued…!
Competitive Landscape:
Key Players Focus on the Strategy of Investment to Increase Sales
The market consists of many companies. But only five companies out of those account for around 60% of the worldwide production capacity of flat glass. They are adopting strategies, such as the development of state-of-the-art technologies, superior operational efficiency, and diversified product portfolios to strengthen their positions.
