United States Smart Energy at Home Market Report 2022: Examine Consumer Adoption and Perception of Utility Energy Solutions

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Smart Energy at Home: Renewable, Responsive, Resilient" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research examines consumer adoption and perception of utility energy solutions.

Energy providers are actively evaluating the integration of new consumer technologies into their products and services, as they aim to increase energy efficiency, improve service resilience, and manage distributed energy resources.

It also identifies consumer adoption of smart energy devices and interest in energy management use cases.

Key Topics Covered:

Energy consumption landscape Lowering the bill by lowering consumption Monitoring consumption Lowering the bill by lowering the rate Deep Dive: Demand Response Programs Deep Dive: Smart Thermostat Owners Deep Dive: Smart Thermostat Intenders and Non-Intenders Renewables Major Energy Devices: Landscape Major Energy Devices: How intenders will become adopters Changing consumer perspectives on solar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0w6pn