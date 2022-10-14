United States Smart Energy at Home Market Report 2022: Examine Consumer Adoption and Perception of Utility Energy Solutions

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, IRELAND

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Smart Energy at Home: Renewable, Responsive, Resilient" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research examines consumer adoption and perception of utility energy solutions.

Energy providers are actively evaluating the integration of new consumer technologies into their products and services, as they aim to increase energy efficiency, improve service resilience, and manage distributed energy resources.

It also identifies consumer adoption of smart energy devices and interest in energy management use cases.

Key Topics Covered:

  1. Energy consumption landscape
  2. Lowering the bill by lowering consumption
  3. Monitoring consumption
  4. Lowering the bill by lowering the rate
  5. Deep Dive: Demand Response Programs
  6. Deep Dive: Smart Thermostat Owners
  7. Deep Dive: Smart Thermostat Intenders and Non-Intenders
  8. Renewables
  9. Major Energy Devices: Landscape
  10. Major Energy Devices: How intenders will become adopters
  11. Changing consumer perspectives on solar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z0w6pn

 

        








        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Energy and Natural Resources
                            
                            
                                Energy Efficiency
                            
                            
                                Renewable Energy
                            
                            
                                Renewables
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data