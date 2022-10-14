Thrombocytopenia Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecasts, 2032

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thrombocytopenia - Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Thrombocytopenia market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Thrombocytopenia market size. The report also covers Thrombocytopenia procedure, SWOT analysis, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Key Findings

In 2021, the total cases of Thrombocytopenia in the 7MM countries were 2,608,095, and these cases are anticipated to increase during the study period. The US accounted for 1,045,247 cases of Thrombocytopenia in 2021.

Among the European countries, Germany had the highest number of cases of Thrombocytopenia in 2021, i.e., 453,441 cases, followed by the UK which had 269,422 cases in 2021. On the other hand, Italy had the lowest number of cases of Thrombocytopenia, i.e. 127,166 cases in 2021.

The highest cases of TTP were seen in the US which accounted for 6,002 cases in 2021.

Japan, in 2021, accounted for 58,261 cases of Chemotherapy-induced Thrombocytopenia, which is expected to increase during the study period.

The maximum number of cases of Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia in 2021 were recorded in Germany out of all the EU-5 countries and Spain accounted for the least number of cases.

Thrombocytopenia Drug Chapters

Emerging Drugs

Rilzabrutinib: Sanofi/Principia Biopharma



Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008) is an orally administered reversible covalent inhibitor of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK). BTK is an essential signaling element downstream of the B-cell receptor (BCR), Fc-gamma receptor, and Fc-epsilon receptor pathways. BTK activation is critical for B-cell activation and maturation. BTK also regulates antibody-mediated activation of other immune cells, such as macrophages, neutrophils, and mast cells, through Fc receptor signaling. The drug candidate is a fast-acting, orally available therapy that could effectively and safely modulate B-cell function without depleting the B-cell and is expected to be a major advancement in treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.



TAK-755: Baxalta/Takeda



TAK-755 (BAX930/SHP655) is a human recombinant ADAMTS13, the plasma metalloprotease that regulates the von Willebrand factor (VWF) multimers. The drug provide an alternative to the current replacement of ADAMTS13 using large volumes of fresh frozen plasma that contain variable amounts of ADAMTS13 and typically require 2 h or more for the preparation and infusion. In contrast, BAX 930 can be quickly reconstituted and may thus be suitable for treatment in the patient's home. ADAMTS13 (a disintegrin and metalloprotease with thrombospondin type 1 repeats-13) cleaves VWF. This process is essential for hemostasis. Severe deficiency of plasma ADAMTS13 activity, most commonly resulting from autoantibodies against ADAMTS13, causes thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.



Efgartigimod: Argenx



Efgartigimod (ARGX-113) is an investigational therapy for IgG-mediated autoimmune diseases and was designed to exploit the natural interaction between IgG antibodies and the recycling receptor FcRn Argenx, designed efgartigimod to degrade circulating disease-causing autoimmune antibodies and has potential in many large and orphan indications, namely multiple sclerosis, ITP, systemic lupus erythematosus, myasthenia gravis, and skin-blistering diseases.



Thrombocytopenia Market Outlook



Thrombocytopenia is a condition in which the blood has a lower than the normal platelet count. When a patient's blood has too few platelets, mild to serious bleeding can occur. Bleeding can be internal or underneath the skin, or external.



The approved therapies for treating thrombocytopenia in the US include MULPLETA, DOPTELET, TAVALISSE, PROMACTA, NPLATE, CABLIVI, GAMMAPLEX, OCTAGAM, RHOPHYLAC, and PRIVIGEN. These therapies are approved for various patient groups; for example, MULPLETA and DOPTELET are approved for thrombocytopenia in chronic liver disease, PROMACTA is approved for chronic immune (idiopathic) thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP).



The approved therapies in the EU include MULPLETA/MULPLEO (lusutrombopag), DOPTELET (avatrombopag), TAVALISSE/TAVLESSE (fostamatinib), PROMACTA/REVOLADE (eltrombopag), NPLATE/ROMIPLATE (romiplostim), and CABLIVI (caplacizumabum).



OCTAGAM, RHOPHYLAC, and PRIVIGEN are the immunoglobulins approved in the EU to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.



The approved medications in Japan for the treatment of thrombocytopenia include various etiologies like MULPLETA/ MULPLEO (lusutrombopag), PROMACTA/REVOLADE (eltrombopag), NPLATE/ROMIPLATE (romiplostim), and RITUXAN (rituximab).



Key Findings

The market size of Thrombocytopenia in the 7MM was observed to be USD 4,412 million in 2021.

In 2021, the US has the largest Thrombocytopenia market size of USD 2,447 million among the 7MM countries.

Among the EU-5 countries, Germany had the highest market size for Thrombocytopenia in 2021, i.e., USD 431 million. The lowest market size was estimated in France with USD 242 million in 2021.

In Japan, the market size for Thrombocytopenia was observed to be USD 328 million in 2021.

The United States Market Outlook



This section provides the total Thrombocytopenia market size and market size by therapies in the United States.



EU-5 Market Outlook



The total Thrombocytopenia market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.



Japan Market Outlook



The total Thrombocytopenia market size and market size by therapies in Japan are provided.



Thrombocytopenia Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Thrombocytopenia market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Thrombocytopenia market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, and reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs, and allows the comparison of the drugs based on market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Thrombocytopenia Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II and Phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers detailed information on collaborations, acquisitions, merger, licensing, and patent details for Thrombocytopenia emerging therapies.



Reimbursement Scenario in Thrombocytopenia

Approaching reimbursement proactively can have a positive impact both during the late stages of product development and well after product launch. In the report, we consider reimbursement to identify economically attractive indications and market opportunities. When working with finite resources, the ability to select the markets with the fewest reimbursement barriers can be a critical business and price strategy.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



We perform competitive market Intelligence analysis of the Thrombocytopenia market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Thrombocytopenia Market Overview At A Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution Of Thrombocytopenia By Therapies In The 7MM In 2019

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution Of Thrombocytopenia By Therapies In The 7MM In 2032



4. Thrombocytopenia Market: Future Prospects



5. Executive Summary Of Thrombocytopenia



6. Key Events



7. Disease Background And Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Causes Of Thrombocytopenia

7.2.1. Emergent Thrombocytopenia

7.2.2. Non-emergent Thrombocytopenia

7.3. Symptoms Of Thrombocytopenia

7.4. Diagnosis Of Thrombocytopenia

7.4.1. Chemotherapy-induced Thrombocytopenia

7.4.2. Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

7.4.3. Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia (HIT)

7.4.4. Thrombocytopenia Associated With Chronic Liver Disease

7.4.5. TTP

7.5. Diagnosis Of Thrombocytopenia

7.5.1. Clinical Practice Guideline On The Evaluation And Management Of ITP

7.5.2. International Society On Thrombosis And Hemostasis Guidelines For The Diagnosis Of TTP

7.5.3. Guidelines On The Diagnosis Of HIT: Second Edition



8. Treatment Of Thrombocytopenia

8.1. Etiology-specific Treatment

8.1.1. Inherited Thrombocytopenia

8.1.2. Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)

8.1.3. Thrombotic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

8.1.4. Drug-induced Thrombocytopenia/DITP And Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia

8.1.5. Thrombocytopenia In Pregnancy

8.2. Treatment Guidelines Of Thrombocytopenia

8.2.1. Guidelines On The Diagnosis And Management Of Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia: Second Edition

8.3. American Society Of Hematology (Ash) 2019 Guidelines For Immune Thrombocytopenia

8.3.1. Management Of Adult Patients With Newly Diagnosed ITP

8.3.2. Management Of Adults With ITP Who Are Corticosteroid-dependent Or Do Not Have A Response To Corticosteroids



9. Methodology



10. Epidemiology And Patient Population

10.1. Key Findings

10.2. Assumptions And Rationale

10.3. The United States

10.4. The EU5

10.4.2. Japan

10.5. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

10.5.1. Total Cases of Thrombocytopenia in the 7MM

10.6. The United States

10.6.1. Total Cases of Thrombocytopenic Purpura (TTP) in the United States

10.6.2. Total Cases of Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in the United States

10.6.3. Total Cases of Thrombocytopenia in Chronic Liver Disease in the United States

10.6.4. Total Cases of Chemotherapy-induced Thrombocytopenia in the United States

10.6.5. Total Number of Cases of Heparin-induced Thrombocytopenia in the United States

10.6.6. Total Cases of Thrombocytopenia in the United States

10.7. EU-5 Epidemiology

10.8. Japan Epidemiology



11. Patient Journey



12. Marketed Products

12.1. Key-cross

12.2. CABLIVI (Caplacizumab/ALX-0081): Sanofi (Ablynx)

12.3. TAVALISSE (Fostamatinib): Rigel Pharmaceuticals/Kissei Pharmaceutical

12.4. DOPTELET (Avatrombopag): Sobi (Dova Pharmaceuticals)

12.5. MULPLETA/MULPLEO (Lusutrombopag): Shionogi & Co., Ltd.

12.6. NPLATE (Romiplostim, Amg-531): Amgen

12.7. PROMACTA (Eltrombopag): Novartis

12.8. RITUXAN (Rituximab): Zenyaku Kogyo



13. Emerging Therapies

13.1. Key Cross Competition

13.2. Rilzabrutinib (PRN-1008): Sanofi/Principia Biopharma

13.3. TAK-755 (BAX930/SHP655): Baxalta/Takeda

13.4. Efgartigimod (ARGX-113): Argenx

13.5. BIVV020: Sanofi

13.6. TAK-079: Millennium Pharmaceuticals/Takeda

13.7. BT-595: Biotest



14. Thrombocytopenia Seven Major Market Analysis

14.1. Key Findings

14.2. Market Outlook

14.2.1. The US

14.2.2. Europe

14.2.3. Japan

14.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

14.4. Seven Major Market Size

14.4.1. Total Market size of Thrombocytopenia in the 7MM

14.4.2. Total Market size of Thrombocytopenia by Therapies in the 7MM

14.5. The United States Market Size

14.6. EU-5 Market Size

14.7. Japan



15. Market Access And Reimbursement

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ggxz9s