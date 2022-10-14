Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market will Revenue to Cross US$ 15490 million in 2022 to 2028 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, consumption by Regional data

PUNE, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. The global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market size is projected to reach US$ 15490 million by 2028, from US$ 12310 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2022-2028.

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is highly effective in helping the driver maintain control of the car, thereby avoiding or reducing the severity of crashes. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is a technology that improves the vehicle's stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction.

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Electronic Stability Control (ESC) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Bosch,Continental,TRW Automotive,Denso,Aisin,Delphi Automotive,Hyundai Mobis,Autoliv,Knorr-Bremse,Mando,WABCO,Hitachi,Johnson Electric

Global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) key players include Bosch, Continental, TRW Automotive, etc. Global top three manufacturers hold a share over 50%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 30%, followed by North America, and China, both have a share over 40 percent.

In terms of application, the largest application is Passenger Vehicle, followed by Commercial Vehicle, etc.

Segment by Type

Vehicle Stability Control

Motorcycle Stability Control

Segment by Application

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Bosch

Continental

TRW Automotive

Denso

Aisin

Delphi Automotive

Hyundai Mobis

Autoliv

Knorr-Bremse

Mando

WABCO

Hitachi

Johnson Electric

