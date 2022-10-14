South Africa Converging OTT and Pay TV Market Report 2022: Pay TV, OTT TV & Video Forecasts for Every Year 2010-2027

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Africa OTT and Pay TV Market Forecasts to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This PDF and excel report cover the converging pay TV and OTT TV episode and movie sectors:
OTT TV & Video Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Excel forecasts: OTT TV & Video Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2027
- Forecasts for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV+ and Showmax
Pay TV Insights: Commentary on the main players and developments
- Excel forecasts: Pay TV Forecasts for every year from 2010 to 2027
- Forecasts for DStv, StarSat, GOtv
Sample Table of Contents
Population (000)
- Total households (000)
- TV households (000)
- Fixed broadband hholds (000)
- Smartphone subscribers (000)
- Tablet subscribers (000)
TV HH/Total HH
- Fixed broadband HH/Total HH
- Smartphone subs/Population
- Tablet subs/Population
OTT TV & video viewers (000)
- OTT TV & video viewers/pop
Online advertising total (US$ mil.)
AVOD (US$ mil.)
- Online rental revs (US$ mil.)
- DTO video revs (US$ mil.)
- SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)
- OTT TV & video revs (US$ mil.)
AVOD revenues/Population $
- SVOD revenues/Population $
- SVOD revs/SVOD subscriber $
Net SVOD homes (000)
- SVOD homes/TVHH
- SVOD homes/Fixed bband HH
- SVOD subscriptions/SVOD homes
Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)
- SVOD subs/TVHH
- SVOD subs/Fixed bband HH
- SVOD subs/Smartphone users
SVOD subscribers by operator (000)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
- Others
SVOD ARPU by operator ($)
- Netflix
- Amazon
- Disney+
- Apple TV+
- StarzPlay
- Shahid VIP
- OSN
AVOD revenues by platform ($ million)
- YouTube
- Facebook/Instagram
- Other
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xfjstg