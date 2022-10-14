ArtVersion Honored With Two Prestigious Awards by the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year alone, the Chicago-based digital design agency was honored with three awards total, two of which commended their collaboration with the Virginia A. Groot Foundation. The team won one gold award for website design in the Art category and a silver award in the Cultural Institution category.

The Virginia A. Groot Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides annual grants to three-dimensional artists around the world. The Groot team engaged ArtVersion for a complete website refresh for a dynamic and highly interactive experience that shared their organization's legacy and commemorated artists' work.

"These awards by w3 are a great achievement for us collectively, and we are so proud to have worked with such an impactful organization like the Virginia A. Groot Foundation," says Goran Paun, Principle and Creative Director of ArtVersion. "Their efforts have helped so many artists around the world and the opportunity to refresh and strengthen their online presence is something we're honored to have created together."

The w3 Awards celebrates interactive agencies and creators globally and the digital excellence their websites, apps, podcasts, and more exert. Endorsed and judged by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, the w3 Awards are a prestigious honor for innovators, and the two awards received are a testament to the experiences ArtVersion continues to design.

About ArtVersion

ArtVersion is a design consultancy from Chicago with clients around the world. Serving brands since 1999, the ArtVersion team consists of visual designers, branding strategists, and developers. Most known for their pioneering work in user experience design, ArtVersion has been a trusted partner for a number of non-profit organizations, Fortune 500 companies, and notable startups.

About w3 Awards

The w3 Awards celebrate digital excellence by honoring outstanding websites, marketing, video, mobile sites, apps, social and podcasts created by some of the best interactive agencies, designers, and creators worldwide. The w3 award nominees are carefully judged by a panel of professional experts in the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts.

