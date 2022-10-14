Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Sales to Reach US$ 146.5 Bn By 2030; Owing To Rapid Adoption of Novel Cosmetic Procedures In North America | Fact.MR

Rockville, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide demand for cosmetic surgeries and procedures is set to increase at an impressive CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030. Currently, the global cosmetic surgery and procedure market is valued at US$ 69.2 billion and is estimated to reach US$ 146.5 billion by the end of 2030.



Changing societal beauty and aesthetic standards will be one of the key drivers for the market over the coming years. Increasing focus on physical appearance, rising influence of celebrities, growing fitness consciousness, and increasing availability of several cosmetic procedures are some of the other factors that will drive demand for cosmetic surgeries and procedures.

Increasing availability of non-surgical cosmetic procedures, growing disposable income, rising focus on fitness and health, and increasing prevalence of various skin disorders are other factors that are anticipated to fuel growth in the cosmetic procedures market across the forecast period.

Non-invasive cosmetic procedures are anticipated to account for a dominant market share owing to increasing patient preference and the low costs of these procedures as compared to invasive surgeries. In 2021, non-invasive surgeries accounted for a major share of 54% of the cosmetic surgery and procedure market.

Top companies in the market are focusing on product innovation to enhance their global market presence and drive revenue generation capacity.

Prayasta, a Bengaluru-based start-up focused on developing soft tissues, is leveraging 3D printing technology to create personalized breast implants and prostheses for mastectomy surviving patients. The company aims to help mastectomy survivors by providing them with personalized soft tissue breast implants.



Key Takeaways from Market Study

At present, the global cosmetic surgery and procedure market is valued at US$ 69.2 billion.

By the end of 2030, the market is estimated to rake in revenue worth US$ 146.5 billion.

Demand for cosmetic surgeries and procedures is slated to increase at a stellar 9.8% CAGR over the next eight years.

Increasing disposable income, rising aesthetic awareness, growing aging population, increasing availability of non-invasive cosmetic procedures, and high prevalence of skin disorders are key market drivers.

The North American cosmetic surgery and procedure market accounts for around 35% of the global market share in 2022.

Improper reimbursement and the high costs of certain cosmetic procedures are anticipated to hinder market growth to some extent.

Non-invasive cosmetic procedures accounted for a dominant market share of around 54% in 2021.

The market in China is expected to be valued at US$ 27 billion by 2030-end, expanding at an astronomical CAGR of 15% over the same time period.

Segments of Cosmetic Surgery and Procedure Industry Research

By Procedure : Invasive Breast Augmentation Liposuction Nose Reshaping Eyelid Surgeries Tummy Tuck Others Non-invasive Botox Injections Soft Tissue Fillers Chemical Peel Laser Hair Removal Microdermabrasion Others

By Gender : Male Female

By Age Group : 13-29 30-54 55 and Above

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



Winning Strategy

Companies in the cosmetic surgery and procedure marketplace are expected to invest in the expansion of their business scope in emerging economies such as India and China. They are also expected to invest in the research and development of innovative aesthetic products and adopt various marketing strategies to maximize their sales potential on a global level.

This new cosmetic surgery and procedure market research analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, offers a detailed insight into all strategies adopted by major and minor market players operating in the industry.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cosmetic surgery and procedure market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2030.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of procedure (invasive, non-invasive), gender (male, female), and age group (13-29, 30-54, 55 and above), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

