Europe Probiotic Supplements Market Report 2022: Growing Preference for Gummy Formats of Probiotic Supplements Presents Opportunities

The Europe probiotic supplements market value accounted for US$ 6,145.08 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 8,969.90 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2028.



The Europe probiotic supplements market growth is driven by the rising focus of women on digestive, genital, and immune health. Women have specific health and well-being issues, some of which are influenced by their genetics and hormonal changes throughout their lives. These issues negatively impact their immunity, mood, and digestive health.

Probiotics are gaining immense recognition as a valuable source of health support for women, mainly because they restore digestive and vaginal microflora balance, which has positive effects on digestive and vaginal health, mental well-being, and natural defenses. Probiotic supplements boost immunity, increase fertility, and improve the overall gut health of women. Moreover, probiotic supplements help relieve the menopause symptoms such as low mood, vaginal dryness, weight gain, and decline in bone health by balancing the vaginal microflora, boosting estrogen levels, supporting the overall gut health, and increasing nutrient absorption.



Further, probiotic supplementation during pregnancy has several benefits. Thoroughly researched strains of probiotics such as lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium help improve bowel movement and relieve constipation problems. Studies have proven that including probiotic supplements in the regular diet of a pregnant woman helps reduce inflammation, acidity, and bloating. Consumption of probiotic supplements during pregnancy also reduces the risk of vaginal infections, thereby reducing the chances of colic, eczema, and other allergies in newborn babies. Probiotic supplements also improve the immunity of expecting mothers, ensuring the good health of newborn babies.



This has led to high demand for probiotic supplements that support women's health in Europe. Thus, this factor is expected to significantly drive the Europe probiotic supplements market growth in the coming years.



