China Tumor Ablation Procedure Landscape Report 2022: Gain Robust Insights from Interventional Radiologists

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Tumor Ablation Landscape, Procedure and Technology Trends, Brand Perception, Competitive Intelligence and Future Outlook" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The first-ever syndicated report with robust insights from Interventional Radiologists
Why Buy This Report
- Helps in understanding the current market scenario of tumor ablation in China
- Includes 100+ slide MS PowerPoint report and a MS Excel based 5-year market forecast model
- Valuable insights from from demand side of the market
- Keep up with the latest market trends and novel technologies
- Identify key players, local players and emerging players in the market
Key Topics Covered:
RESEARCH PROCESS OVERVIEW
- Detailed Research Methodology
- Desk Research and Quantitative Research
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
TUMOR ABLATION (TA) CHINA MARKET OVERVIEW
- Market Background - What is the scope of the research?
I - HEALTHCARE INFRASTRUCTURE (PROVIDER)
- Healthcare System
- Cancer Care - By Hospital Types?
- Healthcare Structure - Challenges
II - PROCEDURE INSIGHTS
- Procedure Split by Specialist Type
- Procedure Split by Cancer Type
- Procedure Split by Modality
- Average Procedures By Physician
- Procedure Growth Rates
III - BRAND PERCEPTION
- Brand Perception (Interventionalists)
- Best-in-Class Brands
IV - COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE
- CI Snapshot
- Key Competitor Activities
- Product portfolio
- Product Approval Overview
- Clinical Trials Overview
- Company Profile
- Product Approvals
- Clinical Trials
- Partnerships, M&A, Collaborations
- Key Market Activities
- Major Adverse Events
V - HEALTHCARE POLICY (PAYER)
- Medical Devices Regulatory Body
- Regulatory Approval Pathway
- Reimbursement landscape
- Disease Screening and Awareness Programs
- Health Insurance Coverage
- Digital Health Policy
VI - CLINICAL INTELLIGENCE (PHYSICIAN)
- Referral Pathway
- Treatment Overview
- Treatment Care Pathway
- Treatment Guidelines
- Interventional Therapies
- Interventional Technology
- Healthcare Specialists (who are the Performing Physicians)
- Epidemiology
CONCLUSION
Companies Mentioned
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific
- J&J ethicon
- STARmed
- Angiodynamics
- Merit Medical
- Perseon
- MedWaves
- SonaCare
- Philips
- Insightec
- Healthtronics
- Vision Medical
- Nanjing KanYou
- GreatWall
- Nanjing Fuzhong Medical Hi-Tech
- BTG/Galil
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ji4bu