Growth in Automotive and Construction verticals to take the Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine Market to US$ 1.64 Bn at a CAGR of 5% during 2022-32, projects Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hot chamber die casting machine market is worth US$ 1.01 Bn as of now and expected to reach US$ 1.64 Bn by the year 2032 at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032.



Hot chamber die casting machine, as the name suggests, produces the best-in-class die casts by having immersed them in machine implanted with molds. These dies, under high pressure, do take required shape for expelling metallic products with utmost precision and consistency. Derivatives from these machines (shapes) turn out to have a smooth texture, that too, with immaculate edges.



Hot chamber die casting machine has been designed for making trivial metallic objects and intricate parts, for both – toys and automobiles alike. It is a known fact that molten feed thus creates 2 halves. In other words, actual cast does make an impression by opening the die’s two halves. The ultimate product gets its shape after removing the cast and splitting 2 halves.



Hot chamber die casting machine contains control system, revolving platen, motor driven pump, automatic toggle lubrication system, and injection system.

The end-users like defense, aerospace, marine find maximum takers for die casting machines. Another major advantage on this count is that complex parts could be easily produced by the machine. Hot chamber die casting machines are known for having minimum reusable time and longer life-span. Thus, the hallmarks include efficiency and energy savings.

With automobiles consisting of EV’s, SUV’s, and driverless cars, the die casts are needed on regular basis for exemplifying motion with the lightweight parts. They are so light that they are the most sought-after solutions for improving mileage.



At the same time, the fact that thin-section die castings are not as recognizable as the zinc die castings. Future Market Insights has, through its team of analysts and consultants, walked through these findings with insights in its latest market study entitled “Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine Market”.



Key Takeaways from Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine Market

North America holds more than 14% of the market share due to flexibility in casting sizes, infinite probability of shapes, and product type.

Europe holds 16% of the market share due to an influx of self-driving cars like TESLA.

Zinc die casting holds close to 28% of the overall market share due to excessive application in industrial and construction sector.





“With an ongoing trend of manufacturing lightweight metals in automotive vertical, the hot chamber die casting machine market is all set to grow on an unabated note in the near future”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Competitive Die Casting Machines

Simhope, in October 2021, tabled a hot chamber die casting machine, especially for the zinc alloys. They are abreast with comprehensive systems including injection and hydraulic protection, IDS, and likewise. The three noteworthy features include easy operation, being safe/reliable, and better aesthetics.

Zitai Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., of late, put forth the hot chamber die casting machine called “ZHC-200TPS”.

Frech is into offering W-Series models, which are known for higher reliability, pioneering the concept of safety design, and remarkable cost-effectiveness.

The Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (Tansidco), in May 2022, started planning establishment of a common facility centre (CFC) to facilitate high-pressure aluminium die casting at a cost of 5.8 crores INR.

Shinhwa Auto USA Corp., in May 2022, did announce plans for adding a 2nd auto parts manufacturing facility in Auburn (Alabama) for expanding output on the part of aluminium parts, inclusive of machining operations and die casting, thereby catering to demands coming through EV production. The company, in November 2021, did announce adding high-pressure aluminium die casting with post-processing equipment in the form of US$ 42 Mn expansion project.





What does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers an exclusive perspective and various real-time insights on the hot chamber die casting machine market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2016 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032.

The research study is based on product type (hybrid hot chamber die casting machine, magnesium hot chamber die casting machine, zinc hot chamber die casting machine, and electric hot chamber die casting machine), by operation (fully-automatic, semi-automatic, and manual), and by end-use (automotive industry, 3Cs industry (computer, communication & consumer electronics), instrumentation, and likewise).

Key Segments Covered in the Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine Industry Report

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine Market by Product Type:

Hybrid Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine

Magnesium Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine

Zinc Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine

Electric Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine Market by Operation:

Fully-Automatic Hot Chamber Die Casting Machines

Semi-Automatic Hot Chamber Die Casting Machines

Manual Hot Chamber Die Casting Machines





Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine Market by End Use:

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machines for the Automotive Industry

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machines for the 3Cs Industry (Computer, Communication & Consumer Electronics)

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machines for Instrumentation

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machines for Others End Use Industries

Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine Market by Region:

North America Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine Market

Latin America Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine Market

Europe Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine Market

Asia Pacific Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine Market

Middle East and Africa Hot Chamber Die Casting Machine Market





