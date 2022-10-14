Reminder: Program for the publication of Yara International ASA third quarter results 2022

The Yara International ASA third quarter 2022 results will be published on Thursday 20 October 2022 at 08:00 CEST.



An on-line presentation will be held at 12:00 CEST, hosted by Yara President and CEO Svein Tore Holsether. The presentation will be held in English.



The report, presentation and webcast will be available at the above mentioned times at:

yara.com/investor-relations/latest-quarterly-report/



There will also be a conference call at 13:00 CEST the same day with an opportunity to ask questions to Yara’s management. Please use this link to register for this session: https://registrations.events/direct/Q4E60136. Registered participants will receive a full list of available international dial-in numbers and a unique passcode upon completed registration. Please join the event 5-10 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Alternatively, it is possible to use the dial-in numbers listed below on the day of the conference to register through an operator:



Norway - National +47.57.98.94.30

United Kingdom - London +44.20.3481.4247

United Kingdom - Toll-Free +44.800.260.6466

United States - New York (646) 307-1963

USA & Canada - Toll-Free (800) 715-9871



When prompted, provide the conference ID: 60136.



A replay of the conference call will be available from 20 October 17:00 CEST until 03 November 23:59 CEST.

Please see this link for dial-in numbers for the replay: https://echo.registrations.events/directory

Use conference ID: 60136



Anika Jovik

Head of Investor Relations

Yara International ASA



