Zeeland: Exciting New NFT Project to Redefine Exclusivity

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeeland - a new NFT project by one of the renowned wedding designers in the Middle East, Ziad Raphael Nassar, Créateur d'Ambiance - is launching on Oct. 22, 2022. Without being limited to one domain, Ziad is also known to actively take part and express passion in the field of Events and Entertainment services. This exciting new NFT project features magical spaces created within the Metaverse. With the birth of Web 3.0, the future of networking is rapidly elevating and redefining the way users interact with the internet. Ready to enter into a magical daydream with exclusive privileged access to an elite community?

Zeeland is an exclusive community that aims to bring forth and highlight different visions and innovative ideas, building a world of their own imagination, and bringing connectivity into the future, with a magical touch. In a world with no limitations, holders are given timeless real-life utilities.

The purpose behind this privileged hub is to have an exclusive pass to a space where holders are able to coordinate meetings, collaborations, and meaningful engagements in the real world and the digital realm. For instance, as part of the project, Zeeland will hold private parties featuring entrepreneurs, artists, entertainers, and celebrities.

This space will offer Zeeland NFT holders access to a prestigious club that blends the best of exclusive opportunities in the real world and the Metaverse.

In the NFT space and the direction the blockchain world is taking, NFT projects without real-life timeless utilities are failing to succeed.

Zeeland is making sure to execute its utilities before the collection even launches; it is set to have an exclusive event with guest celebrities where they will be introducing Zeeland to the world.

Here is the five-step roadmap that holders will have access to:

Zeeland will serve as a pass to join an exclusive community with entrepreneurs, celebrities, artists, and influencers. Holders can communicate & help one another, share ideas, and create a community of learning & growth. Zeeland holders will be given the opportunity to attend private parties featuring international DJs and entertainers that are taking place within the real world and the Metaverse. Zeeland holders will get access to an Alpha Discord group where they will be given the chance to receive exclusive whitelist spots for highly anticipated projects. Zeeland will donate a sum of the proceeds to different charities in the region. Launch of Zeebox, an exclusive futuristic club in the real world and the Metaverse, to which Zeeland holders have privileged access.

Want to learn more about this magical dreamland? Check out the Zeeland website and discover how someone can be part of this elite community.

