Car Dealerships Liable for Statutory Damages for Illegal Charges on Lease Buyouts

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers have been hit with thousands of dollars in illegal buyout fees from car dealers. Many are being reimbursed for these unexpected charges and compensated for statutory damages. Newhart Legal, PA Attorney Darren Newhart has recovered more than $130,000 for consumers across Florida and is filing additional cases based on the response to local media reports in south Florida.

"Car dealerships deserve fair profits," said attorney Darren Newhart. "But illegally changing the terms of a lease after it is signed isn't fair, and we are successfully recovering fees and statutory damages for affected car buyers."

As used car prices escalated over the last two years, numerous car dealerships throughout Florida started adding fees. These fees enabled dealerships to either increase profits on lease buyouts or bolster used car inventories by disincentivizing lease buyouts.

Under the Consumer Leasing Act of 1976, dealerships can't charge fees not disclosed in the original lease. Illegal changes to a vehicle's buyout terms can include:

Charging a higher price to buy out the vehicle than the buyout provision in the original lease.

Adding fees that weren't disclosed in the original lease agreement.

Forcing consumers to certify their leased vehicle as roadworthy or as a certified pre-owned vehicle.

Forcing consumers to purchase extended service contracts.

Consumers who want to find out if they have a claim can call (877) 921-3543 or visit leasebuyoutclaim.com/claims.

Darren Newhart and the Newhart Legal, PA, team have successfully recovered fees and statutory damages for numerous car buyers affected by these illegal practices at no cost to the individual.

"We want to help car buyers explore their rights and get the compensation they deserve," said Newhart.

About Newhart Legal, PA

Darren Newhart of Newhart Legal, PA, is a consumer protection attorney. Newhart Legal, PA, located in Palm Beach County, Florida, is currently accepting inquiries from individuals who exercised a buyout option on a lease within the last year and were overcharged by a dealership.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, call (561) 331-1806 or visit leasebuyoutclaim.com/media.

PAID LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT. Prospective clients may not obtain similar results. The amounts stated are before deductions for fees and the cost of attorneys' fees.

###

Contact Information:

Darren Newhart

Attorney

darren@newhartlegal.com

(561) 331-1806



Related Files

Lease Buyout Dealership Fees Press Release October 2022.pdf

Related Images











Image 1: Attorney Darren Newhart





Attorney Darren Newhart









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment