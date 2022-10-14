Centric Consulting Earns Three Solution Designations Under the Newly Launched Microsoft Cloud Partner Program

Dayton, Ohio, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centric Consulting, an international business and technology consulting firm, announced it has earned three Microsoft Solutions Partner designations in Modern Work, Digital & App Innovation, and Data & AI. These designations fall under the new Microsoft Cloud Partner Program – a revamped program for validating the skills and experience of Microsoft’s partners.



“We've worked diligently since these changes were first announced in March and are proud to have earned three of the six new partner designations at program launch. This is a testament to our commitment and tenure as a Microsoft solutions partner,” said Maurice Faison, Centric’s Microsoft Partnership Lead. "The changes ushered in with Microsoft’s Cloud Partner Program, while extensive, do measure a partner’s capability at a more granular level within the different solution areas. This is meaningful to us and our current and future clients.” The new program scores partners on Microsoft capabilities in six areas, using the following criteria: performance, certifications and customer success.



Centric has earned the following designations:

Solutions Partner in Microsoft’s Modern Work solution area – Centric was recognized as a Specialist in Adoption and Change Management, Meetings and Meeting Rooms for Microsoft Teams, and Teamwork Deployment. This designation demonstrates Centric’s ability to help clients improve productivity in hybrid work. It also shows the firm’s deep knowledge, extensive experience, and proven success at delivering tailored customer solutions in these areas.

Solutions Partner in Microsoft’s Azure solution areas Digital & App Innovation and Data & AI – Centric also earned Specialist status in these areas for Modernizing Web Applications, validating its capabilities to help organizations transition their legacy applications to the Cloud and manage data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions.

With the new program officially rolled out, Centric will continue to strengthen its Microsoft partnership with additional solution designations that bring value to its clients.



“We have a solid Microsoft practice anchored in Modern Work and Azure, but it also encompasses Security, Infrastructure and Business Applications (Dynamics),” said Faison. “As we continue developing more innovative solutions built on this best-in-class technology, we look to add additional Solutions Designations and Specialties through the program, further credentialling the value we bring to our clients."

About Centric Consulting

Centric Consulting is an international management consulting firm with unmatched expertise in business transformation, hybrid workplace strategy, technology implementation and adoption.

Founded in 1999 with a remote workforce, Centric has established a reputation for solving its clients' toughest problems, delivering tailored solutions, and bringing deeply experienced consultants centered on what's best for your business.

Centric Consulting is headquartered in Ohio, with 1,500 employees and 14 locations. In every project, clients get a trusted advisor averaging over 15 years of experience and the best talent across the United States and India. Centric deliberately builds teams that can scale up or down quickly based on client needs, industry and desired outcome.

Visit http://www.centricconsulting.com to learn more. Connect with Centric Consulting: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

###

Attachment