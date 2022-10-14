Artemest Unveils Its First Ever Gallery Space in West Chelsea, New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artemest, the leading online marketplace for handmade Italian contemporary design, opens its first-ever gallery, Artemest Galleria at 518 West 19th Street in West Chelsea, New York.

The 5,000-square-foot gallery space, which includes an exquisite outdoor area, will serve to display the discerning taste level and exceptional quality of Italian crafts. The gallery will present a curated, rotating series of museum-like exhibitions with the objective of showcasing the works of niche Italian artisans and makers interpreted by prominent artists, curators, designers and tastemakers, a space where contemporary crafts become collectibles.

Artemest Galleria was born out of the desire to create a permanent space where interior designers, architects, collectors and private clients can explore the world of Italian design and learn the secrets of centuries-old techniques. "We want Artemest Galleria to be a space where we can exhibit beautifully made home décor, furniture and lighting by our network of 1,400 Italian artisans. A place where we can give life to pieces that interpret traditional maker culture through a contemporary lens. We want Artemest Galleria to be a space for experimentation, enjoyment and surprise for our community," says Ippolita Rostagno, Artemest Founder and Creative Director.

Artemest Galleria is organized into five areas: a gallery, a project room, a sample room, an office space, and a garden where outdoor furniture collections will be showcased starting in spring 2023. Artemest Galleria will additionally be a workshop space for architects, interior designers and private clients to work on residential and commercial projects and preview finishes, fabrics and materials.

The first exhibition, opening Oct. 13, was first presented in June for Salone del Mobile in Milan. BLOW highlights the skills and craftsmanship of Murano glassblowers as seen through the eyes of Caribbean-born artist Bradley Theodore, bringing a pop art approach to glassblowing. Theodore mixed his personal iconography with classic Venetian symbols such as Rezzonico chandeliers, mouthblown mirrors and souvenirs de Venise to create a limited-edition collection of Murano glass pieces crafted by Ongaro e Fuga, Fratelli Tosi, Luci Italia, Specchi Veneziani, Multiforme, Venice Factory, and Covi e Puccioni.

"Artemest Galleria was envisioned as a cross-functional space where stories are told and where new ones are written, a real hub for our New York community," says Marco Credendino, Artemest Founder and CEO.

