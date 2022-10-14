What Homeowners Need to Know When Using Bluestone in Outdoor Settings, According to the Experts

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to leading natural stone suppliers, Edwards Pavers, bluestone pavers are suitable for a variety of outdoor applications, including courtyards, patios and pathways. With a high-grade non-slip rating, bluestone tiles are also perfect for poolside areas and anywhere prone to changing conditions. Dense and hard-wearing, bluestone can withstand harsh weather conditions and will stand the test of time, making it a favourite for both residential and commercial projects.

Edwards Pavers explains that bluestone comes in three main finishes: sawn, sawn and honed as well as flamed. Sawn finishes feature sawn marks on the stone's surface. The rough surface gives the stone additional grip strength, making these bluestone pavers ideal for outdoors. Sawn and honed finished bluestone is smoother yet still retains its anti-slip rating. Flamed finishes are created when an intense flame is fired at the stone, causing the surface to burst and become rough. Both sawn and sawn and honed finishes highlight the grey tones of the stone while flamed bluestone features grey and olive shades.

As bluestone is a volcanic rock with dark pigments, the surface can get quite hot when exposed to direct sunlight for long periods of time. Edwards Pavers recommends homeowners consider the location and sun exposure when choosing bluestone for outdoor projects.

Edwards Pavers points out that homeowners should be wary of poor-quality bluestone. Thicker bluestone pavers will have more structural strength and won't be as prone to curling, where the outer edges of the paver lift before the mortar has fully set, creating a hollow effect. It's important to choose a trusted supplier, such as Edwards Pavers, to ensure the quality of the bluestone.

While bluestone pavers are very dense, Edwards Pavers recommends pre-sealing them before grouting to prevent any moisture seeping into the stone. It's also a good idea to grout the entire paver rather than just the joints to avoid a picture-framing effect and ensure a premium finish.

