Matt Hoadley Turns Pennies Into a Multi-Million Dollar Property Portfolio

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The real estate market is booming these days, and according to the National Association of Realtors, it is expected to climb 11% in 2022. One savvy investor is riding the real estate wave all the way to the bank. Meet Matt Hoadley, the 20-something financial phenom who is bursting onto the scene as a serious force in the industry. Using his proven virtual real estate investing method, his company known as 24 Home Buyer LLC, is turning profits on properties throughout the U.S. - some he's never even laid eyes on.

As the CEO of 24 Home Buyer, LLC, Matt cracked the code on selling and buying in this market by harnessing the power of virtual real estate. In just under 14 months, he amassed wealth in the millions, flipping upwards of 30 properties per month. He shares his real estate hacks and industry knowledge in his Make More Per Deal mentorship program. His education company was featured on CBS, the New York Times, and USA Today and holds an A+ rating at the Better Business Bureau.

At only 25 years old, Matt learned the ins and outs of the real estate game, all while juggling his schoolwork. In fact, during his college days, he went from the gridiron to making cash. His investments were doing so well that Matt had to choose between his football career and financial success. Though he loved the roar of the game, Matt turned his passion for the pigskin into a passion for flipping properties. Now, this former college athlete's empire spans eight states.

The 6'4" Cape Cod native who now calls downtown Miami home says, "I truly believe that if you put your mind to anything, you can get it done. I spent hours studying new ways to get into real estate with little to no money." Those studies now paid off to the tune of two uber-successful businesses with a combined value in the eight figures.

While his college mates were studying for finals, Matt split his time between his classes and studying for an exam that would change his life. Today Matt buys and sells properties nationwide stretching through the most southern tip of Florida over to the Lone Star State, North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona and all the way up north to the top of Ohio. In all these states and more, Matt is helping clients break into the industry and grow their portfolios at staggering rates through his Make More Per Deal mentorship program.

For more information, contact Eugene Turushev at Email: Info@24homebuyer.com or log on to website: 24homebuyer.com.

Social Media:

ig: Thematthoadley

LinkedIn: Matt Hoadley

fb: Matt Hoadley

TikTok: Thematthoadley

Contact Information:

Matt Hoadley

CEO

info@24homebuyer.com

7745214674



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment