Global Sustainable Personal Care Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Coty, Colgate Palmolive, Estee Lauder and Johnson & Johnson Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Personal Care Market By Nature, By Type, By Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The sustainable personal care market was valued at $ 50,791.8 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $ 129,693.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.



Innovation is considered the key business strategy to drive economic growth, but it also plays a major role in tackling social and environmental issues, such as chemical abuse, environmental pollution, and natural resources shortages. Companies, nowadays, are facing growth limits because of various environmental issues. Challenges coming from the sustainable development of society and business imply increasing need for more intelligent innovations. Sustainability-related innovation or sustainable innovation was put forward to address this new wave of business innovation strategy to help understand how new technologies and social practices enable companies to become more sustainable.



Sustainability is an emerging trend in food and beverage, personal care, cosmetics, nutraceuticals, animal feed, and many other industries. Today, consumers are more concerned about the environment like never before, owing to the easing pollution, limited natural resource, and global warming. Thus, natural ingredients and reusable and biodegradable packaging are the key factors that consumers look at before buying any products. Besides, governments, lawmakers, and organizations are promoting sustainability, which leaves a huge impact on the growth of the global sustainable ingredients market.



Sustainable personal care products attach more health concerns than traditional ones. In general, personal care companies usually focus on the benefits and special functions their products can provide for customers, with details on the product ingredients. As a result, customers pay attention to the composition of the product. The personal care industry aims to serve consumers quickly, safely, and efficiently with the most sustainable solutions. Cosmetics manufacturers' strive to maximize their positive impact and minimize any negative 'footprint' on the environment, economy, and society in general. Business strategies are being re-assessed through a sustainability lens to analyze their contribution to this overall impact.



Besides, increase in demand for natural and organic ingredients and products from consumers across the globe due to rise in awareness about health and wellness, well-informed consumers, and increase in knowledge about ingredients used in different products are the key growth drivers of the sustainable personal care market.



Skin care products are used to enhance and maintain the appearance of human skin. There are a variety of products available in the market, such as cleansers, toners, body lotions, oils and serums, and creams with alpha-hydroxy acids, beta-hydroxy acids, and retinol as some of their key ingredients. These products aid in regular replenishment of the dying skin cells and counter the signs of aging, such as wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots while maintaining overall skin health. The global skin care products market is highly diversified as it varies from region to region catering to a wide range of skin types present across the globe.



The improving quality of life, the positive effects of sustainable personal care on self-esteem and social interaction, and the gradual consumer shift toward premium and luxury cosmetic brands are a few factors that are likely to propel the market growth during the forecast period.



Face creams and moisturizers are gaining increasing popularity globally, as people are becoming more conscious of their physical appearance along with being more concerned about skin disorders and malignancies of the skin. Furthermore, the demand for vegan or blends of plant-based ingredients in these products has increased with a rise in number of consumers opting for cruelty-free products due to their increased consciousness regarding animal welfare and the environment.

Increase in the number of people are becoming a part of corporate culture and giving importance to personal grooming, which fuels the growth of the sustainable personal care market. The market is anticipated to be driven by increase in spending. Consumers generally practice shaving for the removal of their facial hair. Growing awareness about self-grooming, coupled with the rise in disposable income, is expected to positively impact the market growth. Increasing awareness through advertisements, social media blogs, YouTube channels, and influencers is likely to augment the demand further.



The high cost of sustainable personal care products is a major restraint to the sustainable personal care market, since it leads to increase in demand for regular personal care products. North America and Europe are the leading regions in the global sustainable personal care market owing to the high spending power of consumers on health and wellness products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to offer huge growth opportunities during the forecast period. Furthermore, regular personal care products with similar characteristics and benefits are commonly available, which in turn restrains the growth of the global market.



Key players in the global market have adopted a variety of development methods to grow their market share, boost their profitability, and stay competitive. The key players profiled in this report include, Coty Inc., Colgate Palmolive Company, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kao Corporation, L'Oreal S.A., L'Occitane Group, The Procter & Gamble Company, Unilever Plc, and Weleda.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global sustainable personal care market along with the current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined in the report to determine the overall market attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

A quantitative analysis of the current market and estimation for the same from 2021 to 2031 is provided to showcase the financial competency of the market.

Porter's five forces model of the industry illustrates competitiveness of the market by analyzing various parameters such as threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, bargaining power of the buyers, and bargaining power of the suppliers operating in the market.

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding of the roles of stakeholders involved in the value chain.

Competitive intelligence highlights business practices followed by leading market players across various regions.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

3.7. Value Chain Analysis



CHAPTER 4: SUSTAINABLE PERSONAL CARE MARKET, BY NATURE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Organic

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Natural and Green

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: SUSTAINABLE PERSONAL CARE MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Skin Care

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Hair Care

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Oral Care

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Hygiene Products

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: SUSTAINABLE PERSONAL CARE MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Specialty Stores

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Online Retail

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 7: SUSTAINABLE PERSONAL CARE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top winning strategies

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Dashboard

8.5. Competitive Heatmap

8.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1 Coty Inc.

9.1.1 Company overview

9.1.2 Company snapshot

9.1.3 Operating business segments

9.1.4 Product portfolio

9.1.5 Business performance

9.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.2 Colgate Palmolive Company

9.2.1 Company overview

9.2.2 Company snapshot

9.2.3 Operating business segments

9.2.4 Product portfolio

9.2.5 Business performance

9.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.3 Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

9.3.1 Company overview

9.3.2 Company snapshot

9.3.3 Operating business segments

9.3.4 Product portfolio

9.3.5 Business performance

9.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.4 Johnson & Johnson

9.4.1 Company overview

9.4.2 Company snapshot

9.4.3 Operating business segments

9.4.4 Product portfolio

9.4.5 Business performance

9.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.5 Kao Corporation

9.5.1 Company overview

9.5.2 Company snapshot

9.5.3 Operating business segments

9.5.4 Product portfolio

9.5.5 Business performance

9.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.6 L'Oreal S.A.

9.6.1 Company overview

9.6.2 Company snapshot

9.6.3 Operating business segments

9.6.4 Product portfolio

9.6.5 Business performance

9.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.7 L'Occitane Group

9.7.1 Company overview

9.7.2 Company snapshot

9.7.3 Operating business segments

9.7.4 Product portfolio

9.7.5 Business performance

9.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.8 The Procter & Gamble Company

9.8.1 Company overview

9.8.2 Company snapshot

9.8.3 Operating business segments

9.8.4 Product portfolio

9.8.5 Business performance

9.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.9 Unilever plc

9.9.1 Company overview

9.9.2 Company snapshot

9.9.3 Operating business segments

9.9.4 Product portfolio

9.9.5 Business performance

9.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

9.10 weleda uk

9.10.1 Company overview

9.10.2 Company snapshot

9.10.3 Operating business segments

9.10.4 Product portfolio

9.10.5 Business performance

9.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/klltoo

Attachment