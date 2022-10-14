Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market 2022 reach US$ 1992.1 million by 2028: Industry Trends and Investigation Growth Rate, consumption by Regional data, Product & Application Segmentation, Key Companies a Showing Impressive Growth

PUNE, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market" | No. of pages: 85| research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Vehicle-to-grid, or V2G technology, is defined as a system that is capable of controlling the bidirectional flow of electricity between the vehicle and the grid. Electricity flows from the grid to the vehicle to charge the battery. Also, electricity can flow back from the vehicle to the grid when required. A majority of the time, electric vehicles are not in use. During this idle time, the batteries of these vehicles can be utilized for supplying electricity back to the grid.

The global Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) market size is projected to reach US$ 1992.1 million by 2028, from US$ 32 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 83.5% during 2022-2028.

Since the V2G technology has only been commercialized in 2020, and has not yet been commercialized on a large scale, the report predicts and analyses revenue data for 2020-2030

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. NUVVE,Enel Energia,Moixa,E.ON,The Mobility House,Tennet,Fermata Energy,KEPCO,EDF Energy,Tokyo Electric Power,ActewAGL

Global vehicle-to-grid (V2G) key players include NUVVE, Enel Energia , Moixa, E.ON, The Mobility House, etc. Global top 5 players hold a share about 87%.

Europe is the largest market, with a share about 45%, followed by Asia-Pacific and North America, having a total share about 50 percent.

In terms of product, unidirectional V2G is the largest segment, with a share about 72%. And in terms of application, the largest application is battery electric vehicles, followed by plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, fuel cell vehicles.

Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) market is segmented by players, region (country), by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Unidirectional V2G

Bidirectional V2G

Segment by Application

Battery Electric Vehicles

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Fuel Cell Vehicles

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Detailed TOC of Global Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market Research Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Unidirectional V2G

1.2.3 Bidirectional V2G

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market Share by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Battery Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles

1.3.4 Fuel Cell Vehicles

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market Perspective (2017-2028)

2.2 Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Growth Trends by Region

2.2.1 Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.2.2 Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Historic Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.2.3 Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Forecasted Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

2.3 Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market Dynamics

2.3.1 Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Industry Trends

2.3.2 Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market Drivers

2.3.3 Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market Challenges

2.3.4 Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Players by Revenue (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Revenue

3.4 Global Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Revenue in 2021

3.5 Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Vehicle-To-Grid (V2G) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

And More…

