Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market Size 2022| readjusted size of US$ 1936.2 million by 2028, data is Up to date for global separately with Impact of domestic and global market: Review by Business Opportunities, Trends, | No. of pages: 90

PUNE, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market" | No. of pages: 90 research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation. Ascorbic acid (Vitamin C), an essential nutrient found mainly in fruits and vegetables. The body requires ascorbic acid in order to form and maintain bones, blood vessels, and skin. Ascorbic acid also promotes the healing of cuts, abrasions and wounds; helps fight infections; inhibits conversion of irritants in smog, tobacco smoke, and certain foods into cancer-causing substances; appears to lessen the risk of developing high blood pressure and heart disease; helps regulate cholesterol levels; prevents the development of scurvy; appears to lower the risk of developing cataracts; and aids in iron absorption. Ascorbic acid can cause adverse reactions when taken with some drugs.

Detailed profiles of the Top major players in the industry, including. Shandong Luwei,Northeast Pharma,North China Pharma,Shandong Tianli,Ningxia Qiyuan,Zhengzhou Tuoyang,Henan Huaxing,Anhui Tiger,DSM,CSPC Pharma

This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) market size is estimated to be worth US$ 1461.4 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 1936.2 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, Food Grade accounting for % of the Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Food & Beverage segment is altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) main players are DSM, CSPC Pharma, Shandong Luwei, Northeast Pharma, etc. Global top four manufacturers hold a share over 80%. China is the largest market, with a share nearly 85%.

Global Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2017 to 2028. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2017 to 2028. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2017 to 2028, manufacturer from 2017 to 2022, region from 2017 to 2022, and global price from 2017 to 2028.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Segment by Type

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Feed Grade

Segment by Application

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Feed

Cosmetics

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Shandong Luwei

Northeast Pharma

North China Pharma

Shandong Tianli

Ningxia Qiyuan

Zhengzhou Tuoyang

Henan Huaxing

Anhui Tiger

DSM

CSPC Pharma

