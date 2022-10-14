Telepsychiatry Global Market Report 2022: Featuring AllScripts Healthcare, LogistiCare, Sodexo, Encounter Telehealth, Aramark & More

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telepsychiatry Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global telepsychiatry market is expected to grow from $6.02 billion in 2021 to $7.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. The telepsychiatry market is expected to grow to $18.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24%.



North America was the largest region in the telepsychiatry market in 2021. The regions covered in the telepsychiatry market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



The increase in demand for mental health treatment is expected to propel the growth of the telepsychiatry market going forward. Mental health refers to the cognitive, behavioral, and emotional well-being of a person. Psychologists are reporting a large increase in demand for the treatment of anxiety and depression.

For instance, in 2021, according to the American Psychological Association, a US-based professional organisation that represents psychologists, nearly 84% of psychologists who treat anxiety disorders said they have seen increased demand for anxiety treatment since the pandemic when compared with the last decade when it was 74%. Also, 72% of psychologists said that there was an increase in depression prevalence compared with 60% in 2020. Therefore, the increase in demand for mental health treatment is driving the growth of the telepsychiatry market.



Technological advancements are key trends gaining popularity in the telepsychiatry market. Major companies operating in the telepsychiatry market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in December 2021, Zoom Video Communications Inc., a US-based communications technology company, along with Cerner Corp.'s electronic health record platform and a US-based company that provides telepsychiatry, launched an integration option for facilitating easier access to telehealth within Cerner's EHR. This includes the in-chart notifications when the patient has entered the appointment waiting room and the ability to send an invite link to additional participants, like family members, interpreters, and other care providers, and is accessible to join the session.



In December 2021, Quartet Health, a US-based tech-enabled mental health care company, acquired InnovaTel Telepsychiatry for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, Quartet will develop market-leading care delivery capabilities to complement its existing ecosystem of high-performing clinicians who practise in-network on behalf of health insurance plans. InnovaTel Telepsychiatry is a US-based telepsychiatry service provider of psychiatrists, nurse practitioners, and licenced clinical social workers.

