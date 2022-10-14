Global Cosmetic Surgery Market Report to 2031 - Featuring Galderma, Sientra, Sinclair Pharmaceuticals and Teoxane Laboratories Among Others

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cosmetic Surgery Market By Gender, By Age Group, By Procedure, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cosmetic surgery market was valued at $67,289.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $201,025.5 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Cosmetic surgery is a type of plastic surgery that aims to improve a person's appearance. It is the unique discipline of medicine focused on enhancing appearance through surgical and medical techniques. Cosmetic surgery can be performed on any part of the face or body. It is a voluntary choice made by a patient to have cosmetic surgery. It includes body contouring, breast enhancement, facial contouring, facial rejuvenation, skin rejuvenation, eyelid surgery, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and facelift. The non-surgical procedure includes botulinum toxin, soft tissue fillers, laser skin resurfacing, microdermabrasion, intense pulsed light, chemical peel, and laser skin resurfacing.

The cosmetic surgery market is driven by increase in number of cosmetic procedures such as body contouring, breast enhancement, facial contouring, increase in demand for aesthetic treatment, rise in awareness regarding skin health, and surge in expenditure on human healthcare services.

Moreover, increase in number of key players to launch various cosmetic surgery products boosts growth of the market. Increase in number of licensed medical spas. Rise in self-awareness among young population regarding aesthetic appearance is anticipated to propel growth of the market. According to a report by the American society of plastic surgeons (ASPS), in 2020, it was reported that around 16 million cosmetic procedures are conducted, globally. As per the same source, it was also reported that consumers spent approximately $20 billion on cosmetic surgery procedures globally for total consumers. Breast augmentation surgery remains leading aesthetic surgical procedure in the U.S.

According to the aesthetic society, over 250,000 primary breast augmentation procedures were performed in the U.S. in 2020. According to the Galderma, one of the aesthetic product manufacturing companies, increase in number of new products for cosmetic surgery also boosts the market. For instance, in January 2021, Candela Syneron, a healthcare equipment manufacturing company, announced the launch of the frax pro system. It is a smarter version of frax dual-depth skin resurfacing device.



However, side effects associated with cosmetic procedures and high cost of surgical cosmetic procedures are anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Side effects such as complication related to anesthesia, infection, edema, abnormal scaring, numbness, or nerve damage at the surgical site hinder growth of the market.

Development of products with advanced technologies for cosmetic procedures boost demand for cosmetic surgery and provide growth opportunities for the cosmetic surgery market. For instance, in February 2022, Galderma, a pharmaceutical company, announced the launch of alastin skincare reform and repair complex with trihex technology. It is designed to assist in recovery from surgical body procedure.



The global cosmetic surgery market is segmented on the basis of procedure, gender, age group, provider and region. The procedure segment is further bifurcated into breast augmentation, eyelid surgery, liposuction, rhinoplasty and others. On the basis of geneder market is segmented into female and male. On the basis of age group market is segmented into 13 to 29, 30 to 54 and 55 and others. On the basis of provider market is segmented into ambulatory surgical facilities, hospitals & clinics, office & cosmetic surgical center. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Some of the major companies that operate in the global cosmetic surgery market include AbbVie Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Candela Syneron, Cynosure Technologies, Galderma SA, Johnson and Johnson, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sientra Inc, Sinclair Pharma, and Teoxane Laboratories



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the cosmetic surgery market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailingcosmetic surgery market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the cosmetic surgery market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global cosmetic surgery market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

