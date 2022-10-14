Summa Silver to Webcast Live at Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference October 19th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summa Silver (OTCQX:SSVRF), based in Vancouver, focused on silver-gold exploration, today announced that Galen McNamara, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on October 19th, 2022.



DATE: October 19th, 2022

TIME: 12:30 ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3q1Z3Ka

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 19th, 2022

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Summa Silver

Summa Silver Corp is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Hughes Project located in central Nevada and has an option to earn 100% interest in the Mogollon Project located in southwestern New Mexico. The Hughes Project is host to the high-grade past-producing Belmont Mine, one of the most prolific silver producers in the United States between 1903 and 1929. The Mogollon Project is the largest historic silver producer in New Mexico. Both properties have remained inactive since commercial production ceased and neither have seen modern exploration prior to the Company’s involvement.

