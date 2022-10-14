Insights on the External Defibrillators Global Market to 2031 - by Product Type, End-user and Region

Dublin, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "External Defibrillators Market By Product Type, By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the external defibrillators market size was valued at $2.7 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

Defibrillation is a medical procedure used to treat life threatening conditions that affect the rhythm of the heart. The procedure involves delivery of an electric shock to the heart, which causes depolarization of the heart muscles and re-establishes normal conduction of the heart's electrical impulse. The device that delivers the therapeutic shock to the heart is called a defibrillator.



External defibrillators are light weight and portable devices used to deliver therapeutic shock to a patient's heart in life-threatening conditions, such as ventricular fibrillation, cardiac arrhythmia, and pulseless ventricular tachycardia. These devices form a vital tool to deliver a rapid response to the victims of cardiac arrest. Large scale demand for the installation of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) at public places to prevent fatal outcomes from sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is the prime factor that drives the market growth.



The external defibrillators market witnesses tremendous growth owing to rise in focus toward public access defibrillator (PAD) by the public & private organizations and key players, which fuels the market growth. Other factors, such as rapid growth in geriatric population with elevated risk of targeted diseases, technological advancement for defibrillator devices, and increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases drive the market growth. However, stringent regulations, increase in pricing pressure on players, and lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) limit the market growth.



In addition, rise in demand for quality medical care, increase in R&D activities to develop medical devices, and increase in number of key market players to manufacture external defibrillators across the globe are a few factors that drive the growth of the external defibrillators market. Moreover, promotion of innovative next-generation external defibrillators to improve safety and effectiveness of devices, identification and addressing problems associated with devices approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and focus on the treatment of SCA are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the external defibrillators market.



However, lack of awareness about sudden cardiac arrest in developing nations is expected to hinder the growth of the external defibrillators market during the forecast period. Moreover, limited reimbursements in developed nations and lack of infrastructure, particularly in developing and underdeveloped countries are also expected to hinder the market growth.



The external defibrillators market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is divided into manual external defibrillator, automated external defibrillator (AED), and wearable cardioverter defibrillator (WCD). Automatic external defibrillators are further classified into semi-automated external defibrillator, and fully automated defibrillators. On the basis of end user, the market is segregated into hospitals, pre-hospital, public access market, alternate care market, and home. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



North America garnered a major share in the external defibrillators market in 2021, and is expected to continue to dominate during the forecast period, owing to rise in the number of installations of external defibrillators in hospitals, along with other public places like hotels, schools, railway stations, highways and others. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rising number of cardiovascular diseases, rising disposable incomes of developing countries like India, and China, rising healthcare costs, and recent improvements in the healthcare infrastructure.



The major players operating in the global external defibrillators market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, CU Medical System, GE Healthcare, Mediana, Nihon Kohden Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Schiller AG, Shenzhen Comen Medical Instruments Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Co., and Stryker Corporation. These players adopted product launch, collaboration, and merger & acquisition as their key developmental strategies.



Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the external defibrillators industry, market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the external defibrillators market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing external defibrillators market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the external defibrillators market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global external defibrillators market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Top player positioning

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market



CHAPTER 4: EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATORS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Manual External Defibrillator

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.3 Automated External Defibrillator (AED)

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCD)

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 5: EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATORS MARKET, BY END USER

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Hospitals

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Pre-Hospitals

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Public Access Market

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

5.5 Alternate Care Market

5.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.3 Market analysis by country

5.6 Home

5.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.3 Market analysis by country



CHAPTER 6: EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATORS MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top winning strategies

7.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

7.4. Competitive Dashboard

7.5. Competitive Heatmap

7.6. Key developments



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1 Nihon Kohden Corporation

8.1.1 Company overview

8.1.2 Company snapshot

8.1.3 Operating business segments

8.1.4 Product portfolio

8.1.5 Business performance

8.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation

8.2.1 Company overview

8.2.2 Company snapshot

8.2.3 Operating business segments

8.2.4 Product portfolio

8.2.5 Business performance

8.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.3 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

8.3.1 Company overview

8.3.2 Company snapshot

8.3.3 Operating business segments

8.3.4 Product portfolio

8.3.5 Business performance

8.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.4 CU MEDICAL GERMANY GMBH

8.4.1 Company overview

8.4.2 Company snapshot

8.4.3 Operating business segments

8.4.4 Product portfolio

8.4.5 Business performance

8.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.5 MEDIANA CO., LTD.

8.5.1 Company overview

8.5.2 Company snapshot

8.5.3 Operating business segments

8.5.4 Product portfolio

8.5.5 Business performance

8.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.6 SHENZHEN COMEN MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS CO. LTD.

8.6.1 Company overview

8.6.2 Company snapshot

8.6.3 Operating business segments

8.6.4 Product portfolio

8.6.5 Business performance

8.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.7 Stryker

8.7.1 Company overview

8.7.2 Company snapshot

8.7.3 Operating business segments

8.7.4 Product portfolio

8.7.5 Business performance

8.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.8 GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

8.8.1 Company overview

8.8.2 Company snapshot

8.8.3 Operating business segments

8.8.4 Product portfolio

8.8.5 Business performance

8.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.9 Schiller Ag

8.9.1 Company overview

8.9.2 Company snapshot

8.9.3 Operating business segments

8.9.4 Product portfolio

8.9.5 Business performance

8.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

8.10 Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd

8.10.1 Company overview

8.10.2 Company snapshot

8.10.3 Operating business segments

8.10.4 Product portfolio

8.10.5 Business performance

8.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rvxcgt