NNIT A/S: NNIT wins contract for the Future State Educational Grant and Loan Payment System in Denmark

Today, the Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science has awarded NNIT a contract with a value exceeding DKK 300 million for the development and implementation, and subsequently operation and maintenance, of the future state educational grant and loan payment system in Denmark. The Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science is expected to sign the contract end of October 2022 upon expiration of the standstill period, and work is expected to commence in November 2022. The contract runs for a period of eight years with the possibility of extending for another two years.

The project includes a development and transition period expected to last three years with five years of subsequent operation and maintenance. Delivery on the project resides mainly within the business unit Cloud & Digital Solutions and partly within Hybrid Cloud Solutions. Approximately 60 employees will be dedicated to the project.

CEO Pär Fors comments: “The development and operation of complex IT platforms to support highly governed processes and high quality in data processing is precisely where NNIT excels. We are extremely pleased to win this substantial and important public contract and very proud to support the Danish Agency for Higher Education and Science on their journey to launching the next generation system for the payment of state educational grant and loans. It is a great responsibility and privilege to be a trusted supplier of complex IT solutions for welfare payouts to government agencies in Denmark”.

The contract centers round the development of a core system for the payment of student grants and loans – which exceeds DKK 25 billion annually – including manual and automated processing conducted by a number of independent parties of the Danish state education system. The system also contains a module to allow payment of grants and transportation support in Denmark and abroad.

In designing the new system, NNIT’s focus has been on providing easy access and interface for all parties and a more coherent user journey. As the Agency for Higher Education and Science will be self-developing add-on service modules for students, NNIT’s focus has also been on ensuring easy integration of other services with the core NNIT-developed system.

While the temporary suspension of NNIT’s 2022 outlook is maintained, the contract will contribute positively to NNIT’s revenue and earnings in the coming years.

Contact for further information

Pernille Fabricius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 9500

pnfa@nnit.com

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries Valiance, SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions, SL Controls, and prime4services. Read more at www.nnit.com.

Attachment