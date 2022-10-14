Stolfe Zeigler New Jersey Family Law Group Names Heather N. Capp, Esq. as Managing Attorney

TOMS RIVER, N.J., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stolfe Zeigler New Jersey Family Law Group, LLC is pleased to announce that Heather N. Capp, Esquire, has been named managing attorney. Ms. Capp's promotion comes in recognition of her dedication and commitment to the law, the Firm and our secular and non-secular clientele. Ms. Capp will continue to share the benefit of her years of family law experience with the Firm's clients as well as now focusing on the day-to-day operations and management of the associate attorneys. Ms. Capp is a graduate of Rutgers University and Albany Law School. She practices out of the firm's Toms River, NJ, and Red Bank, NJ, offices.

Contact Information:

Hope Knapp

CMO

hknapp@szllawfirm.com

732-240-9555



Related Images











Image 1: Firm logo





firm logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment