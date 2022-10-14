Rising Usage of Smart Devices to Position Portable Device Charging Kiosks Market at US$ 267 Million by 2032

Rockville, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR’s latest study provides unbiased analysis on the portable device charging kiosks market for the forthcoming decade. It provides compelling insights into growth drivers, restraints, and consumer demands influencing portable device charging kiosks sales. Besides this, it provides information about opportunities across various segments including product type, connection capacity, mounting type, end user, and region.



Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global portable device charging kiosks market size reached US$ 158 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 267.3 million by 2032.

Rising adoption of portable device charging kiosks across various industries such as aviation, healthcare, retail, hospitality, education, etc. is a key factor driving demand for portable device charging kiosks in the market.

Portable device charging kiosks are mobile charging devices or charging stations used for charging batteries of electronic products like smartphones and tablets. These portable device charging kiosks are being installed by businesses to provide an instant solution to flat batteries and enable consumers to maintain their battery levels and keep their devices operational and functional.

Over the years, rising usage of portable devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops has ignited the need for portable charging stations at various public establishments including restaurants, hotels, and educational institutes. This is playing a crucial role in propelling growth of the portable device charging kiosks market and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

Similarly, rising penetration of digitalization across the world will continue to positively influence the portable device charging kiosks sales during the assessment period.

Further, growing popularity of electric vehicles along with introduction of novel portable charging products will create significant lucrative opportunities for portable device charging kiosks manufacturers in the coming years.

Regionally, North America will continue to dominate the global portable device charging kiosks market, accounting for the largest share of 31.4% in 2022. Growth in North America portable device charging kiosks market is driven by rapid penetration of digitalization, growing usage of portable electronic products, and strong presence of leading manufacturers in the U.S.

Key Takeaways:

By product type, standard charging kiosks segment is likely to experience steady growth during the forecast period.

Based on mounting type, demand for table-mounted portable device charging kiosks is expected to grow at a significant pace through 2032.

North America portable device charging kiosks market size reached a total of US$ 50 million in 2022.

With around 23.3% share in 2022, portable device charging kiosks market in Europe reached US$ 37 million.

China portable device charging kiosks market accounts for a value of US$ 24 million in 2022.



Growth Drivers:

Rising usage of portable devices such as smartphones and laptops is pushing the demand for portable device charging kiosks.

Rapid shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles will continue to propel growth in the portable device charging kiosks market during the forecast period.

Advancement in portable device charging kiosks is expected to create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers during the next decade.



Restraints:

High cost of portable device charging kiosks is restraining the growth of the market.

Poor availability of portable device charging kiosks across various developing and underdeveloped regions is also limiting the growth.

Competitive Landscape:

Key portable device charging kiosks manufacturers are continuously focusing on expanding their product portfolios by launching new products. Furthermore, they have adopted various strategies such as mergers, partnerships, collaborations, etc. to gain a competitive advantage in the market.

For instance,

In 2022, Ez4EV Private Limited, a battery storage & charger development launched its innovative mobile charging solution EzUrja for electric vehicles.

In 2019, Rabbit launched its first-ever largest network of portable cell phone charging solutions that will provide affordable and fast mobile charging at popular bars, hotels, restaurants, and venues in Nashville and surrounding cities.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

KIOSK Information Systems

KioWare

Olea Kiosks

ChargeitSpot

Parabit Systems

Veloxity

Frank Mayer & Associates Inc.

goCharge

Brightbox

ChargeTech

TurnKey Kiosks



More Valuable Insights on Portable Device Charging Kiosks Market

In the latest study, Fact.MR offers a 360-degree view of the global portable device charging kiosks market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. The report also highlights key factors such as recent developments and growth drivers influencing sales in the portable device charging kiosks market through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product Type:

Standard Charging Kiosks

Locker Charging Kiosks

By Connection Capacity:

Less than 5 Connections

5 - 8 Connections

8 - 10 Connections

More than 10 Connections

By Mounting Type:

Floor Stand Portable Device Charging Kiosks

Wall-mounted Portable Device Charging Kiosks

Table-mounted Portable Device Charging Kiosks



By End User:

Aviation/Transit Sector

Banking Sector

Corporate Facilities

Educational Institutes

Events & Trade Shows

Healthcare Sector

Retail Market

Hospitality Sector

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA



Key Questions Covered in the Portable Device Charging Kiosks Market Report

What will be the demand outlook of the portable device charging kiosks market in 2022?

What is the projected growth rate of the global portable device charging kiosks market during 2022-2032?

Which are the key drivers bolstering growth in the portable device charging kiosks market?

Which factors are hindering the growth in the portable device charging kiosks market?

Which region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global portable device charging kiosks market during 2022-2032?



