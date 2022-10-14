Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market Set To Witness a CAGR of 16.68% To Reach USD 12.16 Billion During 2022-2029 | Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The size of the Global Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) market is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 16.68% from 2022 to 2029, reaching US$ 12.16 billion.

A substantial increase in chronic diseases inclusive of most cancers, diabetes, a blood disorder, immune disease, metabolic disorder, and so forth has increased the need for a price-effective and efficient manner of treatment. But, umbilical cord blood has the capability to treat these continual illnesses effectively is an important component using the growth of the Umbilical cord Blood (UCB) market. Umbilical cord blood is extracted from the umbilical cord of newborns and also from the placenta after birth. It is rich in adult stem cells, and these stem cells play an important role in the regulation of all biological activities and the development of human tissues.

Since umbilical cord blood contains stem cells required to treat hematopoiesis and genetic abnormalities, it is generated and kept in either liquid or vapor phase nitrogen to preserve its viability and potency. It may also bring medical benefits to sick siblings and relatives. Umbilical cord blood (UCB) is utilized to rebuild bone marrow following radiation therapy for different types of anemia and blood malignancies.

Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market Scope :

Metrics Details Base Year 2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Study Period 2019-2029 Forecast Unit Value (USD) Revenue forecast in 2029 USD 12.16 billion By Product Type Regenerative Medicine, Transplant Medicine, Allogenic Transplant, Autologous Transplant, Stem Cell Transplant By Distribution Channel Public and Private Cord Bank, Research-Based Pharmaceutical Companies, Academic Institutes, Therapeutics Service Companies Key Players Profiled Cytori, Mesoblast, ATCC, NeoStem, Opexa Therapeutics, Therapeutics, Osiris Therapeutics, Caladrius Biosciences, Pluristem Therapeutics, Smart Cells, International, Advanced Cell Technology, Athersys, Cord Blood Registry Systems, California Stem Cell

The research and innovation on cord blood is growing at a faster velocity than other stem cell techniques because of its efficient and price-effective therapeutic system. Umbilical cord blood (UCB) is rich in hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) and is an appealing opportunity to harvest HSCs from bone marrow. One of the most attractive features of UCB is that it can be stored for bank use, thus providing a ready-to-use solution for patients in urgent need of a transplant. In addition, it takes longer for leukocyte and platelet formation laboratory values to increase after cord blood stem cell transplantation compared to bone marrow stem cell transplantation. This component is anticipated to obstruct the market growth. Stem cell therapy costs have a significant impact on market growth.

The global umbilical cord blood market is fragmented into different segments such as components, storage services, applications, and regions. This market is divided into cord blood and cord tissue categories in terms of components. This industry is divided into public cord blood and private cord blood on the basis of storage services. On considering the applications, the umbilical cord market is classified into metabolic disorders, immune disorders, blood disease, diabetes, cancer disease, and others. According to the region, North America is anticipated to have the highest cord blood service market share during the forecast period.

Leading biotechnology business Pluristem Therapeutics and Israel's largest food manufacturer, the Tnuva Group ("Tnuva Group" or "Tnuva"), entered into a ground-breaking partnership in January 2022. (collectively, the "Parties"). Announced to start, develop and manufacture. We commercialize cultured products known as cell-based products for the food industry. The collaboration began with the formation of a new company (“NewCo”) to acquire exclusive, global, royalty-bearing license rights to use Pluristem’s proprietary cultivated meat technology, and intellectual property.

