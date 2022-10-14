Cancer Immunotherapy Market is Projected to Reach USD 273.32 Billion in 2028

Raipur, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Cancer Immunotherapy Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.





What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the cancer immunotherapy market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

The growing adoption of target therapy rising cancer incidence, and technological advancements in cancer treatment therapies.

Rising R&D activities in the field of cancer immunotherapy.

An increase in the adoption of immunotherapy over other treatment options.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways, fulfilling the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Drugs Class Type (Monoclonal Antibodies, Cancer Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cell Therapies, Immunomodulators, and Interferons Alpha) ,

(Monoclonal Antibodies, Cancer Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cell Therapies, Immunomodulators, and Interferons Alpha) By Diagnosis Type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Colorectal Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, and Other Cancer Types) ,

(Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Multiple Myeloma, Colorectal Cancer, Head & Neck Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Melanoma, and Other Cancer Types) By End-User Type (Hospitals, Clinics, and Others),

(Hospitals, Clinics, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Cancer Immunotherapy Market Insights

Market Trends by Drug Type

Monoclonal antibodies held the major share of the market in 2021 and are expected to remain the biggest demand generator for the cancer immunotherapy market in the foreseen future. Key factors such as cost-effectiveness and increasing investments in the R&D of monoclonal antibodies are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Market Trends by Diagnosis Type

Lung cancer captured the largest share of the market in 2021, due to factors such as the increasing number of patients suffering from lung diseases. The segment is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to the growing awareness of the early therapeutics of lung cancer.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is expected to remain the largest market for cancer immunotherapy over the forecast period. Major factors such as the rising incidence of cancer, increasing demand for modern cancer therapeutics, and growing geriatric population are fuelling the growth of the regional cancer immunotherapy market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, due to a rise in healthcare expenditure, development in healthcare infrastructure, increasing prevalence of cancer, and rising per capita income.

COVID-19 Impact on the Cancer Immunotherapy Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed the company profiles of the below-given players -

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca plc

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

ELI Lilly and Company

F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Janssen Global Services, LLC (Johnson and Johnson)

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the cancer immunotherapy market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive landscapepe analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

