First Responders Children’s Foundation Announces Hurricane Ian Disaster Response Fund for First Responders and Their Families

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Responders Children’s Foundation (FRCF) in partnership with SERVPRO today announced a Hurricane Ian Disaster Response Fund that will provide timely Disaster Response Grants to first responder families enduring financial hardship due to devastation from Hurricane Ian.



Hurricane Ian took the lives of at least 119 people and preliminary damage from the powerful storm is estimated at $67 billion.

"First Responders on the ground are working around the clock in response to Hurricane Ian,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “These same first responders have also experienced loss, yet they continue to assist the great residents of Lee County. We are grateful for the Emergency Disaster Grants that First Responders Children's Foundation and SERVPRO are providing to our first responders."

The First Responders Children’s Foundation Hurricane Ian Disaster Response Fund is made possible by SERVPRO’s corporate office and the Foundation is appealing to more corporate partners and individual donors to support the Fund.

“First Responders Children’s Foundation is ready to step in when first responders and their families need us most,” said Jillian Crane, First Responders Children’s Foundation President and CEO. “Thanks to our wonderful partner, SERVPRO, we are able to jump into action quickly to help those helping others as a result of Hurricane Ian’s unprecedented damage We are hopeful that other corporations and individuals will contribute to the First Responders Children’s Foundation Disaster Response Fund as well to provide as much help as possible to these heroic first responders and their families.”

More than 450 SERVPRO crews from all across America, including Hawaii, traveled to Florida to assist local SERVPRO franchises in the wake of Ian, placing thousands of expert professionals on the ground in the affected areas to help recovery efforts. These SERVPRO teams have decades of experience with storm events and recovery efforts. The Disaster Recovery Teams stay prepared year-round so, when a storm hits, they can get on the road as soon as possible.

Rick Isaacson, CEO of SERVPRO, commented, “We are proud to help support the incredible first responders who stand at the ready everyday—risking their lives to help others. Their dedication and commitment make it possible for communities to survive a disaster like this storm event. We are proud to do what we can to help provide relief to affected first responders.”

HOW TO DONATE

Contributions to the The First Responders Children’s Foundation Hurricane Ian Disaster Response Fund can be made by visiting: www.1stRCF.org/ian or by contacting Randy Acosta at Racosta@1strcf.org.

WHO CAN APPLY

EMTs, police officers, firefighters, 911 Dispatchers, nurses and medical personnel who are at risk daily in the disaster response to Hurricane Ian.

HOW TO APPLY?

Visit www.1stRCF.org/ian to complete the online application.

ABOUT FIRST RESPONDERS CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION

First Responders Children's Foundation is a national foundation that provides programs and resources that address the specific needs of first responders and their families. The Foundation focuses on four key areas: Scholarships, Financial Assistance Grants; a Mental Health Resiliency Program; and Community Engagement. The Foundation was founded over 21 years ago in response to 9/11 when 800 children lost a first responder parent.

FRCF: Joanna Black, 646-912-2681

joanna@1stRCF.org