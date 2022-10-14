Global Video Production Cameras Market to Exceed Value of USD 57.92 Billion by 2031; Increasing Demand from Entertainment Industry to Elevate Market Growth – Research Nester

New York, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Video Production Cameras Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the following factors:

Global Video Production Cameras Market Size:

The global video production cameras market is estimate to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. The major factor anticipated to drive the growth of the market is increasing demand from entertainment industry. The demand for film is increasing in entertainment industry. According to new study, the typical person anticipates streaming approximately 300 different movies or TV shows in 2022. Further, the growing demand for HD channels is anticipated to be another factor expected to drive market growth. In India, the number of HD viewers has more than doubled, rising by over 140 percent in 2019 compared to 2017.

Also, growing demand for home entertainment is expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of global internet video subscribers increased by around 25%, totaling about 1 billion subscriptions. In the upcoming years, it is projected that this tendency would persist. During the phase of lockdown people spent more time indoors as everything was shut down including theaters. Hence their preference for home entertainment increased. Therefore, to develop quality videos more which a user can consume on the smartphones or television the demand for video production cameras is expected to increase. The global video production cameras market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 57.92 Billion by the end of 2031. Further, the market generated a revenue of USD 32.33 Billion in the year 2021.

Global Video Production Cameras: Key Takeaways

DSLR & mirrorless cameras segment to propel highest growth

Growing urbanization to drive market growth

Studio & broadcasting segment to garner the largest revenue

Growing Urbanization to Boost Market Growth

Globally, the rate of urbanisation is at an all-time high. Almost 5 billion people would live in cities and towns by the year 2030, up from more than half of the world's population now. Cities are more developed in case of technology and also the standard of living of most people living in cities are high. Hence they tend to spend more on expensive video cameras. Also there are large number of production houses situated in urban region owing to which the demand is high.

Further, there has been growing demand for smartphones which is also further expected to influence the growth of the market. The number of smartphone users worldwide is anticipated to reach 6 billion in 2022, an increase of around 4% per year. Nowadays, smartphones consists of advanced cameras which enables to shoot videos with standard quality that of other video production cameras. Hence their demand is expected to increase over the forecast period.

Global Video Production Cameras, Segmentation by Type

Compact Cameras

Traditional Film Cameras

DSLR & Mirrorless Cameras

360 Cameras

Professional & Broadcast Video Cameras

Cinema Cameras

Smartphones Cameras

Action Cameras

The DSLR & mirrorless cameras segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 12,512.6 Million by the end of 2031. The growth of the segment can be attributed to rise in number of events and increase in number of people watching sports events on television. In 2019, once a month, more than 149 million Americans watched live sports. Mirrorless cameras are usually used to broadcast sport events. They include unique features including autofocus system, silent shutter, compact size, and others. Additionally, they have excellence in body image stabilization which makes them a prefect fit. Further, DSLR cameras are popular among professional sports, and press photographers. With a DSLR, the photographer can utilise a variety of lenses because each lens could be removed and changed out for another with a different focal length.

Global Video Production Cameras Market, Segmentation by End-User

Corporate

Studio & Broadcasting

Educational Institutions

Large Venue & Events

Others

The studio & broadcasting segment is estimated to hold the largest revenue of USD 15,988.3 Million by the end of 2031, owing to the increasing in number of television commercials, newscasts, entertainment shows, news magazines, reality shows and more. In 2021, TV had a total of approximate 14610 brands and about 9230 advertisers, of whom over 40%, or about 4480, were either new or returning advertisers. Similarly, approximate 7400, or over 50% of the brands, were either new or returning. Furthermore, the studio and broadcasting industries are embracing remote-controlled, high-end box cameras for robots which is also expected to boost the growth of the segment.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global video production cameras market that are profiled by Research Nester are Canon, and Nikon Inc. these two companies are working further to improve their product having a healthy competition.

Recent Developments in the Global Video Production Cameras Market

In May 3, 2022, to enable integration of the Seervision Suite with Canon PTZ cameras, Canon and Seervision have forged a collaboration. Seervision is now able to provide the video production automation solution alongside its current lineup of PTZ cameras. By integrating the software suite with Canon robotic cameras, a new range of customers could now use cameras in live and hybrid events, in corporate and educational settings, and other situations.

In October 28, 2021, The latest full-frame (Nikon FX-format) Z series mirrorless camera, the Nikon Z 9, is unveiled by Nikon India Private Ltd., an entirely owned subsidiary of Nikon Corporation Tokyo. It is designed to surpass expectations with unmatched performance and innovative capabilities that are firsts for both Nikon and the mirrorless category.





