Reusable Coffee Cup Market Size to Hit USD 24.85 Billion by 2031; Increased Online Food Delivery, Higher Usage of Reusable Cups and Rising Need to Reduce the Plastic Use is to Elevate the Market Growth- Research Nester

Global Reusable Coffee Cup Market Size:

The global reusable coffee cup market is estimated to garner a revenue of USD 24.85 Billion by the end of 2031 by growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022 – 2031. Further, the market generated a revenue of USD 13.10 Billion in the year 2019. The growth of global reusable coffee cup market can majorly be attributed to the rising tourism industry worldwide. Surge in the number of tourists and their visits in café, restaurant and hotels has propelled the demand for reusable coffee cups. Moreover, tea and coffee is a refreshing beverage which is highly chosen by tourist. The UNWTO World Tourism Barometer reports that in the first five months of 2022, there were about 250 million visitor arrivals. Furthermore, increased consumption of tea and coffee is to boost the demand of reusable coffee cups. In the years 2020 and 2021, roughly 167 million units of 60 kg coffee bags were used globally. Moreover, the United Kingdoms’ coffee consumption in 2018 was around 95 million cups a day.

Global Reusable Coffee Cup Market: Key Takeaways

Europe region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Residential segment to dominate the revenue graph

Domestic sub-segment remains prominent in the end-user segment

Alarming Need to Curb the Plastic Waste and Increased Use of Reusable Cups is Expected to Propel the Market Growth

In order to save the environment, curbing the plastic use is an imperative action to take. Reusable coffee mugs are the best alternate for plastic cups and use & throw cups. As per the statistics of United Nations Environment Programme, globally, 400 million tons of plastic waste is originated every year. Moreover, in 2018, huge amount of plastic waste which also had 115 plastic disposable cups was found in the stomach of 31-foot marine mammal carcass. Further, it is estimated, every year around 500 billion plastic cups are used all around the world. Additionally, the higher need of reusable cups among the population is expected to drive the market growth. Massive chain Starbucks saw a 157% elevation in the demand of reusable cups from different stores in London.

Global Reusable Coffee Cup Market: Regional Overview

The global reusable coffee cup market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Higher Number of Coffee Shops & Tourist and Government Efforts to Reduce Plastic Waste to Elevate the Europe’s Market Growth

The reusable coffee cups market growth in Europe is expected to generate the highest revenue of USD 9,396.3 million by the end of 2031 by growing at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. It produced the revenue of USD 4,576.3 million in 2021. The market growth in the region is expected on the account of rise in number of coffee shops followed by increased tourism in Europe. There were over 25,000 coffee shops in Europe and about 75% of these shops are chain. Moreover, Europe hosted about 670 million of tourists in 2017 and nearly 713 million in 2018. Apart from coffee shops and tourism, market growth in Europe is followed by government mandates to reduce the plastic waste including the generation of disposable cups. Only 1 in 400 coffee cups are recycled each year in the United Kingdom, where almost 3 billion coffee cups are used and thrown away. To control the aggregation of plastic waste, in 2022, European Commission adopted the mandates of banning single plastic use such as, food container, cutlery, plastic bags, cups and others.

North America’s Market Growth is Propelled by Need to Reduce Plastic Usage and Higher Coffee Consumers

The market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period. The market in North America garnered a revenue of USD 4,370.58 million in 2021 and is likely to produce USD 7,848.4 million by the end of 2031. The market growth is attributed to rising need to control the growing plastic waste. According to the World Economic Forum, in the United States, per capita plastic waste jumped from 60 pound to 218 pounds per year in 2018 since 1980 and has shown a 263% increase in the volume. In addition, around 66% of Americans consume coffee every day and during pandemic, the consumption of espresso based beverages was increased by nearly 30%.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Reusable Coffee Cup Market, Segmentation by Material Type

Bamboo

Stainless Steel

Glass

Plastic

Recycled Paper

Ceramic

Others

Global Reusable Coffee Cup Market, Segmentation by Applications

Residential

Office

Travelling

Hospital

Others

On the basis of application, the residential segment is to garner the maximum revenue of USD 4,765.1 million by the end of 2031. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is generated a revenue of USD 2,316 million in 2021. The segment growth is attributed to higher consumption of coffee and tea among the population. In India, around 80% of tea is consumed by domestic population and nearly 80% of India drinks tea before or with breakfast. Moreover, in New York, coffee consumption is driven has increased, and around 85% of consumers have at-least a cup of a coffee.

Global Reusable Coffee Cup Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Company Websites

Aggregator Websites

Franchise Retail Outlets

Global Reusable Coffee Cup Market, Segmentation by End User

Domestic

Commercial

By end user, the domestic segment is to garner the maximum revenue of USD 4,765.1 million by the end of 2031. The segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the segment is generated a revenue of USD 2,316 million in 2021. The segment growth is attributed higher consumption of coffee beans and brewed coffee for domestic use in households in different regions of the world. Nearly 30% of polish household buy coffee and consume it, the coffee market worth is around 6 billion per year and about half of it is from residential segment. Furthermore, in the United Kingdom, around 80% of household buy instant coffee. In addition, more than 90% of Indian household consumes tea.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global reusable coffee cup market that are profiled by Research Nester Are Thermos L.L.C., GlobalWAKEcup, KeepCup, Circular&Co., Frank Green, Ecoffee Cup, Tread Light Ltd., Klean Kanteen, Tefal, Joco Cups, Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., YETI COOLERS, LLC. and others.

Recent Developments in the Reusable Coffee Cup Market

August 2020, Circular & Co. announced the launch of 16oz circular travel mug. A single cup is made of recycled 6 single-use paper coffee cups, and it is launched in North American market on Kickstarter. This mug is 100% leak-proof. It is available in 6 different color and priced at $20.

September 2022, KeepCup announced the introduction of Helix cup and cup-to-bottle kit. This new cup is a twist in reusable cups and it is fully sealed this feature makes it easier to use and to easier to travel with. It is fully sealed typical barista cup with a dual-plug lid. The cup is also marked with optimal coffee-to-milk ratio.





