Global Dermal Filler Market to Garner Around USD 10184.8 Million by 2033 and to Grow with a CAGR of ~7% During 2023-2033; Surge in Surgical and Non-Invasive Cosmetic Procedures to Elevate Market Growth – Research Nester

The global dermal filler market is anticipated to acquire around USD 10184.8 million by 2033 and to grow with a CAGR of ~7% over the forecast period. In addition, the market garnered revenue of ~USD 5090 million in 2022. The surge in surgical and non-invasive cosmetic procedures worldwide is majorly responsible for the expansion of the market. A total of 13,280,000 cosmetic minimally invasive operations, including 110,000 soft tissue filler procedures from the age of 50 to 70, were recorded in the United States. In order to give users a wide range of options, manufacturers are also concentrating on enhancing and creating new products including those based on hyaluronic acid. This is predicted to boost the market size throughout the forecast period. For instance, it was noted that in 2019, there were more than 2,870,000 procedures involving hyaluronic acid in aesthetic treatments.

Adoption of Skin Tightening Treatment Among Aging Populations and Booming Global Demand for Aesthetic Procedures to Propel the Market Growth

Aesthetic procedures including liposuction, Botox injections, and nose reshaping have become more popular among consumers owing to the shifting social and cultural influences over the past few years. The effects of the media, fashion, and entertainment industries, peer influence to look well and be attractive, and shifting definitions of beauty, are a few of the main reasons for this social and cultural influence. This is predicted to fuel the market expansion. For instance, 35% of the participants in a survey stated that since the COVID-19 epidemic broke out there has been an upsurge in aesthetic operations. The urge to look beautiful and project an ideal lifestyle on social media is thought to be responsible for this trend, which 75% of the respondents attributed.

Furthermore, in 2019, it was noted that more than 332,000 skin-tightening treatments were carried out in the U.S. People over 50 are becoming ever more interested in anti-aging and skin tightening procedures in industrialized nations. Additionally, the desire to retain youthful appearances and the rise in anti-aging trends are enticing people to choose dermal fillers, which is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Global Dermal Filler Market: Regional Synopsis

The global dermal filler market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Rising Cosmetic Surgeries and Climbing Disposable Income to Boost the North American Market

Owing to the region’s more frequent use of cosmetic procedures and financially sound population, North America is projected to hold the greatest market share of 45.3% in 2022. For instance, in the United States, surgical and non-invasive cosmetic operations totaled more than 15 million in 2020. In addition, during the forecast period, the market is expected to develop in the region on account of the rising popularity of dermal filler operations among the populace and rising disposable income. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, personal income grew by USD 70.5 billion (0.4%) in the U.S. in 2020. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) climbed by USD 267.6 billion (1.9%) while disposable personal income (DPI) increased by USD 39.9 billion (0.2%) in 2020.

Increasing Number of Cosmetic Surgeries and Adoption of Advanced Products to Propel the Asia Pacific Market

On the other hand, a sizeable market share is projected for the Asia Pacific owing to a rise in the awareness about the importance of their physical appearance among the region’s population. For instance, LG Chem of South Korea reported on 21st April 2021 that the clinical trial of YVOIRE Y-S solution, a high-end dermal filler, had begun in China. Therefore, its launch is estimated to boost the market in the region. Further, many Chinese especially, the younger generation assume that having a better appearance increases their salary. For instance, In China, 23 million people in 2018 underwent cosmetic surgery, up from 14.5 million people in 2017, which is a sevenfold rise from the previous 10 years.

Owing to the extensive use of soft tissue fillers and growth in procedures using calcium hydroxylapatite, the calcium hydroxylapatite segment is predicted to account for the biggest market share with a share of 72.2% over the forecast period. For instance, 201,474 of the total cosmetic minimally invasive operations carried out in 2020 utilized calcium hydroxylapatite. The most enthusiastic customers of nonsurgical skin tightening treatments in 2021, were people from the age of 35 to 65, who spent USD 950 million on procedures. While the 10.5 million non-surgical treatments carried out worldwide in 2020 involved 93% of female patients. This demonstrates that women continue to be primarily responsible for boosting skin tightening procedures.

The lip enhancement segment has a substantial market share during the forecast period on account of their high demand. The segment is anticipated to be boosted by the increased demand for cosmetic enhancement for the lips, which is being fuelled by the advent of minimally invasive procedures. For instance, in the U.S., about 45,000 lip augmentation treatments were carried out in 2019. Products containing ingredients that are comparable to hyaluronic acid, which helps increase the volume of lips are the most popular fillers on the market today. Nearly, 495,000 nonsurgical Hyaluronic acid operations were carried out in the U.S. in 2020. The treatment would cost around USD 500 to USD 2500 and would require one or two syringes of the material.

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global dermal filler market that are profiled by Research Nester are Allergen, Merz Pharma, Sinclair Pharma, Galderma Laboratories, BioPlus Co., Ltd., Candela Corporation, BIOXIS pharmaceuticals, Suneva Medical, SCULPT Luxury Dermal Fillers Ltd, Dr. Korman Laboratories Ltd., and others.

Recent Developments in Global Dermal Filler Market

On March 24 th , 2020, a new line of injectable hyaluronic acid therapies has been licensed exclusively worldwide by Sinclair Company.

, 2020, a new line of injectable hyaluronic acid therapies has been licensed exclusively worldwide by Sinclair Company. On March 4th, 2021, Galderma Laboratories announced the re-launch of the injectable poly-L-lactic acid product Sculptra in Europe with an improved administration procedure.





