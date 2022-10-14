Collagen Dressings Market to Acquire Around USD 2 Billion by 2033 and to Grow at a CAGR of ~7% During 2023-2033; Rising Occurrence of Acute and Chronic Wounds Among Individuals to Elevate Market Growth – Research Nester

New York, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on the “Global Collagen Dressings Market” for the forecast period, i.e., 2023 – 2033 which includes the following factors:

Market growth over the forecast period

Detailed regional synopsis

Market segmentation

Growth drivers

Challenges

Key market players and their detailed profiling

Global Collagen Dressings Market Size:

The global collagen dressings market is predicted to generate around USD 2.0 billion by 2033 and to grow at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. In addition, the market garnered around USD 1.0 billion in 2022. The rising occurrence of acute and chronic wounds among people can be majorly credited for the expansion of the market. It was noted that chronic leg ulcers affected 1.50 people per 1000 while chronic wounds of mixed etiologies were expected to affect 2.20 people per 1000. According to a 2018 poll, 8 million people have infected wounds. A further factor driving the need for improved wound dressing items over the forecast period is the rise in acute surgical injuries, diabetic foot ulcers, and other conditions brought on by diabetes and obesity globally.

Collagen dressings are a novel wound treatment product that promotes wound healing while also enhancing the skin and connective tissues around the wound. Human collagen is developed in the area of the wound using these collagen dressings. Moreover, a number of procedures are concentrating on R&D projects, wound care management strategies, and the development of customized collagen dressings for treating skin disorders. For instance, Smith & Nephew stated in June 2022, that it will invest more than USD 100 million in a new R&D manufacturing unit for enhanced wound management.

Global Collagen Dressings Market: Key Takeaways

North American region acquires a noteworthy share of the revenue

The bovine segment to influence the revenue graph

The hospital segment retains a sizable presence in the market

Elevating Exports of Sterile Collagen Sheets Worldwide and Increasing Number of Traffic Accidents and Serious Injuries to Steer the Market Growth

Automobile accidents cause around 1.3 million fatalities each year according to the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition, around 20 to 50 million people worldwide experience wound injuries, many of which leave victims disabled. Injury rates from motor vehicle accidents are high all around the world. Road accidents frequently result in open wounds as they rupture the skin. Fractures, open wounds, contusions, concussions, and distortions account for about 85% of all injuries. Therefore, it is anticipated that over the forecast period, the number of serious injuries and traffic accident cases propels the expansion of the market. Furthermore, there was significant growth in the export value for collagen dressing products during 2020-2021. In 2021, the value of exports of sterile surgical dressings was USD 5,007,963 thousand up from USD 4,502,707 thousand in 2020, according to the International Trade Center (ITC) statistics. The demand for collagen dressings increases as a result of the rising rate of injuries which benefits the global trade and fuels market growth worldwide.

Global Collagen Dressings Market: Regional Synopsis

The global collagen dressings market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

Increased Healthcare Spending and Rising Incidence of Chronic Wounds to Drive the North American Market

With a 37% market share in 2022, the North American market is predicted to have the highest market sales in 2033. The demand for wound care products for treating chronic wounds, such as antibacterial collagen dressing is predicted to fuel the expansion in the region during the forecast period in addition to technological improvements. Further, it is forecasted that the growth of the collagen dressing market would be fuelled by the development of the healthcare industry and rising medical spending in the region. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) estimate that in 2020, Medicaid spending was USD 829.5 billion, or 20% of all healthcare spending. Compared to 2019, when Medicare spending rose by 6.9% it increased by 3.5% in 2020.

Moreover, most cases of chronic wounds occur in the aged population. 3.5% of Americans over the age of 65 in the country had open wounds. The U.S. government predicts that by 2060, more than 77.5 million older people to be in the country. It is also predicted that 3% of the population is plagued by chronic wounds. Rising chronic wounds further drive the market growth in the region.

Growing population and Rising Elderly Population to Fuel the Asia Pacific Market Growth

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to emerge as the most lucrative region. The market is anticipated to rise on account of the population boom and a growing number of aged populations in the region. As of September 26th 2022, China has a population of 1,451, 705,142 which is equal to 18.47% of the world’s population based on an analysis of the most recent UN Nations by Worldometer.

Whereas the total number of aged populations in China is also increasing during the forecast period. For instance, the population of age 65 and above among the total population in China was 11% in 2019 which rose to 12% in 2021. Disability and chronic wounds are major issues in China owing to the country’s increasingly aging population. Patients in China had a greater incidence of severe wounds of 4.9 per 1000. Pressure ulcers were the most typical complicated wound (1.50 per 1000 inpatients). The aging population and the increasing occurrence of complex wounds are predicted to fuel the market expansion in the region.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply, and future opportunities in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia Pacific (China. India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Global Collagen Dressing Market, Segmentation by Source

Bovine

Porcine

Avian

Others

With a 56% market share in 2022, the bovine segment is expected to hold the biggest market share during the forecast period. The market is expanding rapidly as a result of the increasing use of dressings made of bovine collagen for the treatment of diabetic neuropathic foot ulcers. Diabetes complications including diabetic foot ulcers (DFUS) are rather prevalent. According to a study in 2018, around 18-26% of diabetes patients experienced foot ulcers at some point in their lives. Additionally, diabetic patients have a 2% probability of getting DFUs per year. A prevalence of 1.3 – 12% for diabetic foot ulcers has been reported in several studies.

Global Collagen Dressings Market, Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The hospital segment is anticipated to hold a substantial market share over the forecast period. The hospital segment is being driven by an increase in the frequency of surgical wounds, burns, and ulcers in inpatient settings, particularly in intensive care units (ICUs). An estimated 110,800 surgical site infections (SSIs) were linked to inpatient procedures, according to the CDC’s healthcare-associated infection (HAI) prevalence survey. According to the reports, SSI makes up 20% of all HAI and is directly responsible for 75% of SSI-associated deaths. It is also linked to a 2-to 11-fold rise in the risk of mortality. SSI is the most expensive HAI kind, with an aggregate yearly cost of USD 3.3 billion. This leads to the expansion of the segment.

Global Collagen Dressings Market, Segmentation by Dressing Type

Antimicrobial Collagen Dressings

Alginate Collagen Dressings

Hydrogel Collagen Dressings

Native Collagen Dressings

Others

Global Collagen Dressings Market, Segmentation by Application

Actual Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global collagen dressings market profiled by Research Nester are 3M, Smith & Nephew, Integral Lifesciences, Coloplast Corp, Organogenesis, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Angelini Pharma S.p.a., Medline Industries, Inc., DermaRite Industries, LLC,

Recent Developments in the Global Collagen Dressings Market

On August 11 th, 2022, Montgomery, U.S., and St. Peters Missouri both received a distribution center from Medline Industries, Inc. which totaled 1.3 million square feet and 800,000 square feet respectively, serving the region’s consumers and processing more than USD 1 billion in yearly orders.

2022, Montgomery, U.S., and St. Peters Missouri both received a distribution center from Medline Industries, Inc. which totaled 1.3 million square feet and 800,000 square feet respectively, serving the region’s consumers and processing more than USD 1 billion in yearly orders. On June 15th, 2022, DermaRite Industries, LLC, released details of their Interactive Dressing Selection Guide App, which aims to make users’ selection of wound dressings easier than ever.





