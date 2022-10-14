HII Honors Employees with Inaugural Compass Award for Compliance

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global all-domain defense partner HII (NYSE:HII) this week recognized four employees from the company’s three divisions and company headquarters with the inaugural Compass Award for Compliance, for advancing HII’s culture of ethics and compliance. A recognition ceremony was held Thursday.



“The demonstrated performance of these employees has positively impacted the way our company operates and ultimately the quality we deliver to the customer,” said Paul C. Harris, HII’s executive vice president and chief sustainability and compliance officer. “Each of them has enhanced the company’s compliance and ethical culture at multiple levels, which is critical to the long term success of our company.”

This award will annually recognize one employee from each division and the HII headquarters for efforts in shaping the direction to reduce compliance risks. The first four HII employees to receive the 2022 Compass Award are:

Sandra Cross, director, international compliance office, HII Corporate

Tommy Cauthen, manager, industrial engineering, Ingalls Shipbuilding

Set Tikoyan, analyst, system application, Mission Technologies

Gary Zimak, director, supplier quality, Newport News Shipbuilding

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-compass-award-for-compliance-2022/.

“During the ceremony, it was great to acknowledge their exceptional contributions that have improved processes or program excellence, while maintaining HII’s compliance with laws, standards or regulations,” Harris said. “Their leadership in the workplace has made a real impact on the company. As HII continues to grow geographically and in business diversity, the commitment they have displayed to comply with complex and mission-critical regulations is even more important for everyone in the company to ensure we get the hard stuff done right.”

The Compass Award is one of several initiatives in HII’s compliance program that keeps compliance and ethics at the forefront of HII employees’ minds. Recognition, combined with HII’s implementation of performance-related measures, such as incentives, encourages ethical and compliant behavior throughout the company. These efforts are part of the company’s commitment to performing with integrity and maintaining a robust compliance posture aligned with company values.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.

As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: https://www.HII.com/

HII on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TeamHII

HII on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/WeAreHII

HII on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WeAreHII

Contact:

Danny Hernandez

danny.j.hernandez@hii-co.com

(202) 580-9086

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/937a8d9a-33b0-4bc0-993b-0dd6411fbea4