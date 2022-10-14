EXEL Industries: number of shares and voting rights as of September 30, 2022

English French

EXEL Industries

A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750

Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France

Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights

Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

Date Total number of shares comprising the share capital Total number of voting rights September 30, 2022 6,787,900 Theoretical voting rights: 10,854,242 Exercisable voting rights*: 10,848,779

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

