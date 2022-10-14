EXEL Industries: number of shares and voting rights as of September 30, 2022

| Source: EXEL INDUSTRIES EXEL INDUSTRIES

Paris, FRANCE

  EXEL Industries

A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750

Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France

Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

 

Number of shares and voting rights 

Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

DateTotal number of shares comprising the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
September 30, 20226,787,900Theoretical voting rights: 10,854,242
Exercisable voting rights*: 10,848,779

* After deduction of shares without voting rights

 

Attachment


Attachments

EXEL Industries Droits de vote 2022.09.30_EN