NIO & DDL Class Actions: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Leading Class Action Firm, Reminds Investors to Contact the Firm and Actively Participate

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies.



NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO)

Class Period: March 1, 2021 - July 11, 2022

Deadline: October 24, 2022

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) NIO pulled forward revenue by selling batteries to a related party, which owned the batteries and managed users’ subscriptions; (2) through the related party, NIO also recognized enormous depreciation savings; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s revenue and net loss were overstated; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Dingdong (Cayman) LTD (NYSE: DDL)

Class Period: Dingdong American Depositary Shares (“ADS”) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s IPO on or about June 28, 2021

Deadline: October 24, 2022

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus used to effectuate the Company's IPO misstated and/or omitted facts concerning the Company's so-called commitment to ensuring the safety and quality of the food it distributes to the market. Despite claiming that it applies "stringent quality control across [its] entire supply chain to ensure product quality to [its] users," the Company sold food past its sell-by date. Consequently, the Company was, in fact, no better at providing or assuring access to "fresh" groceries than the supermarkets, traditional Chinese wet markets, or traditional e-commerce platforms it repeatedly claimed to be displacing. Moreover, the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to an increased risk of regulatory and/or governmental scrutiny and enforcement, all of which, once revealed, were likely to (and did) negatively impact the Company's business, operations, and reputation.

