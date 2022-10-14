Toronto Region Board of Trade to Host Toronto Mayoral Debate

Toronto, Ontario, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of the media are invited to a Toronto Mayoral Debate hosted by the Toronto Region Board of Trade one week ahead of the city’s municipal elections. The 90-minute program will include opening remarks from the Board’s President and CEO, Jan De Silva, followed by a formal debate among five mayoral candidates. The debate will be moderated by Steve Paikin, Host of TVO’s The Agenda. The event will be followed by a media availability on site.
The debate will be streamed live on TVO's YouTube and Twitter channels.
Candidates participating include:
- John Tory
- Gil Penalosa
- Sarah Climenhaga
- Stephen Punwasi
- Chloe Brown
Media interested in attending are to RSVP to Andrew Perez, Media Relations Manager, Toronto Region Board of Trade.
Date:
Monday, October 17th, 2022
Time:
2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Location:
The Carlu
444 Yonge Street
Toronto, Ontario
M5B 2H4