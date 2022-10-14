English French

RELEASE

DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM OCTOBER 10 TO OCTOBER 12, 2022



In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 10 to October 12, 2022.

Name of Issuer Identification code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identification code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (quantity of shares Average Weighted daily acquisition price Identification code of the Market REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 10/10/2022 FR0010451203 40 000 16,3764 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 11/10/2022 FR0010451203 50 000 16,2196 XPAR REXEL 969500N6AVPA51648T62 12/10/2022 FR0010451203 32 048 16,2516 XPAR TOTAL 122 048 16,2794

The detailed reporting is available:

