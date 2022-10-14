DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES

FROM OCTOBER 10 TO OCTOBER 12, 2022

        
In accordance with the authorization granted by the Shareholders’ Meeting in order to trade in own shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchases, Rexel declares the following purchases of its own shares from October 10 to October 12, 2022.

Name of IssuerIdentification code of the IssuerDay of the transactionIdentification code of the financial instrumentTotal daily volume (quantity of sharesAverage Weighted daily acquisition priceIdentification code of the Market
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6210/10/2022FR001045120340 00016,3764XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6211/10/2022FR001045120350 00016,2196XPAR
REXEL969500N6AVPA51648T6212/10/2022FR001045120332 04816,2516XPAR
   TOTAL122 048 16,2794 

The detailed reporting is available:

- on Rexel’s website: www.rexel.com in Investors/Regulated information/Share buyback program section
- or by clicking on the following link: http://www.rexel.com/en/finance/documentation-regulated-information/sharebuyback program/weekly-share-buyback-programs/

