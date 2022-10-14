Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Paracle Bolsters Leadership Team

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle, a leading regional brokerage serving North and South Carolina, announced today the addition of four key members to the leadership team who will support the company's growth goals.

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle's owners, Tony Hanson and Lucas Mudrey, are focused on achieving over $1 billion annually in sales next year and becoming one of the top real estate companies in the Carolinas.

Reno Heine joins as Chief Revenue Officer and will focus on optimizing the company's ancillary services, including mortgage, title and insurance. Heine is a seasoned mortgage executive turned technology entrepreneur and mergers and acquisitions strategic consultant.

Reporting to Heine is Brent Bonner, the new Director of Strategic Growth, charged with increasing market share by attracting high-caliber sales professionals to the firm. Bonner will draw on his extensive mortgage experience and sales and business development expertise.

In his new role as Leads Performance Manager, Randy Huntley, a former real estate broker/owner, will provide the necessary support to maximize company-generated leads.

Carmen Smith, the firm's former Sr. Leads Performance Manager, has been promoted to the newly created position of Director of Agent Engagement and Brand Ambassador. In this role, Smith will ensure agents tap into the many business-building tools that can bring their performance to the next level.

These new positions complement an already robust support team for the firm's 260 agents and align with the company's name, which comes from the Greek for "come alongside, guide and counsel."

According to Hanson, "We offer our advisors unparalleled, concierge-level service seven days a week. Our marketing department invests countless hours to provide valuable tools to win market share. Additionally, our proprietary CATAPULT training system teaches agents how to maximize lead opportunities and exponentially increase conversion rates. Additionally, we invest hundreds of thousands of dollars monthly to provide lead generation to our affiliated agents."

"In our quest to grow market share and expand service area, we are putting our agents front and center by investing in an expanded leadership team that is laser-focused on creating additive opportunities for the entire company," added Mudrey. "Today's current market conditions may have some adopting a 'wait and see' approach, but we are not interested in sitting on the sidelines. Our significant commitment to infrastructure reflects our optimism for the future."

"Over the last seven years, Tony and Lucas have successfully architected a strategic approach to achieving their goal of becoming one of the top real estate companies in the Carolinas," said Sherry Chris, President & CEO, Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate. "They strive to do things differently and have prioritized the success of their affiliated agents as a key driver of growth. The addition of proven industry experts to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle leadership team has further reinforced their continued commitment to take their business to the next level."

Since joining the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand in 2015, Hanson and Mudrey have leveraged their affiliation to increase their GCI by 700%.

About Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle

With five offices and 260 affiliated real estate agents, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Paracle serves Charlotte, N.C/Fort Mill, S.C., Raleigh/Cary, N.C. and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Contact Information:

Stephanie Leigh

Operations Manager

sleigh@paraclerealty.com

704-912-4020



