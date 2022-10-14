360 Data Group Technology Investments Yield Significant Benefits for New Business and New Mover Data Subscribers

Manalapan Township, New Jersey, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The 360 Data Group, headquartered in Holmdel, New Jersey, are industry-leading providers of digital and direct New Business and Consumer Move marketing data. They have announced that major investments in technology hardware and software have delivered increased data volume and improved data quality as well as greater delivery flexibility. “We’ve always provided our clients with unparalleled data quality through unique data hygiene, standardization techniques and industry leading data enhancements,” said Ken Palma, President 360 Data Group. ”Today, with our extreme data processing and intelligent software platform, we can now deliver more data faster, in any format and on demand. For the first time, customers can schedule delivery of our unique trigger marketing data when they want it, not based on a production schedule, which is the industry norm.”

Founded in 2015, the 360 Data Group prides themselves on providing the highest quality trigger marketing data to nationally recognized brands. This data is compiled and integrated from more than 20 different and unique sources capturing nearly all U.S. New Movers, Pre-Movers and New Businesses., allowing customers to focus on digital and direct marketing campaigns to meet their business acquisition and retention goals. To learn more about 360 Data Group visit https://360datagroup.com/about/

360 Data Group compiles, aggregates and certifies data that identifies new businesses as well as recent and pending movers using multiple verified high quality data sources. Palma says, “Nearly half the records we receive from reputable data companies are not valid.” The team uses extreme data hygiene and AI tools to eliminate “false positive” records and provide unique, selectable and deliverable data that can improve the return on investment for marketing campaigns and analytics.

The 3 principal data products created by the 360 Data Group include:

1. New Business Data (New Business360) – These are new business starts sourced daily and delivered to large national companies weekly to support ongoing customer acquisition programs both through email, direct mail or digital marketing campaigns. Customers include big box retailers, national and regional telecommunications providers, large financial services companies including banks and insurance, business / office products companies, as well as technology product and service companies.

2. New Mover Data (New Mover360) – These are households that have just moved into a new home, condo or apartment. New Mover360 data often includes the previous address of the mover which is valuable in identifying household characteristics to determine the best product offers. Customers include big box retailers, national and regional telecommunications and cable providers, large financial services companies including banks and insurance, and various security and home services companies.

3. Pre-Mover Data (Pre-Mover360) – These are owned homes that are recently Pending Sale or Under Contract so the homeowner will likely be moving in the next 45 days. Customers include big box retailers, national and regional telecommunications and cable providers, large financial services companies including banks and insurance, and various security and home services companies.

To learn more about the 3 principal data products visit https://360datagroup.com/products/





360 Data Group has recently engaged Charlotte SEO located in Charlotte, NC, to help build on the technology investments supporting website development, SEO, brand positioning and social marketing. Together with the implementation of the new technology platform, extreme data enrichment to support targeted trigger marketing campaigns, and the flexibility to deliver data on demand, the 360 Data Group is clearly ready to support significant growth.

###

For more information about 360 Data Group, contact the company here:



360 Data Group

Ken P.

833-360-3282

ken@360datagroup.com

101 Crawfords Corner Road

Suite 4116

Holmdel, New Jersey 07733