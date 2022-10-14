Easterseals UCP NC & VA CEO Recognized for 2022 Leaders in Diversity Award

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easterseals UCP (ESUCP) is proud to announce that our CEO, Luanne Welch, has been named one of 10 individual 2022 Leaders in Diversity.

Our organization is honored to have a CEO who is recognized for her commitment and guiding hand toward making diversity, equity and inclusion a priority for Easterseals UCP. Unique to most CEO experiences, Luanne personally assembled and leads our Diversity Council. Even more unique, she truly relies on the Diversity Council and the diversity of her leadership team to help examine issues through multiple lenses, especially on critical business decisions that impact the culture and operations of our organization.

"Luanne tackles issues head-on - admitting her shortcomings but committing herself to learning, listening and making decisions that are aligned with where she wants the organization to be headed. As a result, ESUCP is an inclusive place to work, where team members feel unafraid to show up as their authentic selves, free to use their gifts and abilities to advance our just cause." Michelle King-Stamps, Program Director/Counselor, Assertive Community Treatment Team.

The impact of receiving this award is meaningful and sends a powerful message to our team members and those we support. "Becoming an ideal organization from a DEI lens is a bigger-than-we-are vision and a cause worth striving for. It's important to our team members, those we serve and the community. This award is not just for me, but for everyone at Easterseals UCP who uses their voice to make our organization better," says Luanne.

Luanne, the Diversity Council and many other ESUCP team members attended the Triangle Business Journal's award banquet on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

"We are very proud to have our CEO honored by the Triangle Business Journal for her commitment to DEI. Luanne gets it. Her leadership inspires us to show up every day knowing we are working for an organization where we all feel welcome, wanted and valued. Diversity, equity and inclusion is a strategic priority for ESUCP, and to see Luanne recognized as part of this impressive group is wonderful," says Maribel Anaya-Hammer, ESUCP's Chief People Officer.

About Easterseals UCP

Our purpose is to provide meaningful and exceptional services so that children, adults and families living with disabilities and mental health challenges can live, learn, work and play in their communities. To learn more, please visit eastersealsucp.com.

About the Triangle Business Journal

The Triangle Business Journal is a multimedia business news platform. It is also the leading provider of local business news for Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill. To learn more, please visit trianglebusinessjournal.com.

