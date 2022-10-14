High Profile Luxury Real Estate Agents Offer Free Virtual Five Day New Construction Buyer Attraction Workshop In Conjunction with Hurricane Relief Effort

Riverview, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riverview, Florida -

Damon Greene And Nate Crawford Partner To Share Proven Trade Secrets To Realtors Providing Them With An Easy To Implement Three Step System.

Damon Greene, Founder of The Iconic Agent™, and Nathaniel Crawford, a Top South Florida Broker & Founder of Black Luxury Realty, today announced they will be offering their online live 5 -Day Luxury New Construction Buyer Attraction Challenge October 17 - 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM daily. The workshop is designed to reveal to realtors their successful R(D)+Z+B=$ formula that is used to attract new home buyers. The exact 3 step process is available to any real estate professional looking to up their game.

Since the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, realtors that have benefited from the know-how and tutelage of Damon Greene and Nathaniel Crawford have generated over $100 million in additional sales selling new construction homes. Greene and Crawford have honed their system due to a perfect blend of both their technical knowledge and real-world experience in multiple industries. The workshops are designed to provide attendees real-world actionable information that helps them take their real estate business to the next level.

The two agents are a perfect duo providing two angles for their workshop and training. Crawford offers expertise on relationship-building and real estate strategy due to his decades-long career selling luxury and new construction/pre-construction homes. Meanwhile, Greene’s over 20 years of knowledge and prowess in marketing and lead generation, allows him to enable clients to master the ins and outs of luxury real estate marketing.

"Damon is a good friend and a marketing genius. His ability to explain complex processes in simple actionable steps is second to none. I always enjoy working with good friends and doing great things," said Crawford. "The results speak for themselves. Over $100 million in sales. This is a clear blueprint for agents to achieve their financial goals and live more impactful lives."

The five day workshop will expose real estate professionals of all levels to proven methods that enable them to receive prospects and respond - converting them 4X faster than any other lead source. Attendees will also gain an advantage by implementing a little known stealth marketing strategy that can be used immediately to stop competing with other agents.

Other subjects covered in the workshop include: secrets to locating in-demand communities that contain a steady flow of buyers and sellers, attracting new luxury, New Construction, and relocation clients, easy follow-up strategies, and partnering with builder reps in order to leverage listings parlaying that into double commission.

“So many of our previous attendees have mentioned how surprised they are at what we share for free. We’re providing over 5 hours of content all week that is 100% actionable. We've even had agents ask why we're sharing all this information...what's the catch? We want to work together with other professionals and provide them with information that can help them put more money in their pockets - whether they decide to do business with us or not. We just want agents to win,” said Greene. “New construction and Luxury New Construction is believed to be a secret society. Agents that are successful in this niche keep the secrets to their success close to the hip, only sharing in closed circles. Personally, I don't believe in competition. I believe there's plenty to go around.”

The first event was held in May 2022. Attendees of these free workshops praise the content and many have stated that they have paid thousands for courses/coaches that were not as valuable or actionable as what Greene and Crawford have to offer. The event is free of charge and will take place in Crawford and Greene’s “New Construction Marketing Ideas” Facebook Community. The training happens starting at 7:30 - with VIP Q&A Coaching from 8-10pm.

Importantly, a portion of the proceeds from product sales in October will be donated to Hurricane Ian relief - where it's very much needed.

“This is why we share the information we share. It's like the Zig Zigler quote states and I find it to be true…’Help a bunch of other people get what they want and you'll get what you want.’ Nate and I are naturally givers and share information regularly...all we want in return is for the recipients to implement and take action," adds Greene.

Interested real estate professionals can attend the free workshop and fundrasier can obtain details at: http://luxurybuyerchallenge.com

