PROMO ESPACIO SELECTS WINKEL MEDIA TO BE RESELLER OF ITS IN-STORE RETAIL AD NETWORK IN MEXICO

Philadelphia, PA, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt 5VS) (“VSBLTY”), a leading software provider of security and retail analytics technology, today announced that Winkel Media has signed a contract with Promo Espacio to be a reseller of the firm’s in-store ad network in Mexico.

Promo Espacio, an advertising media company specializing in digital signage, is a member of the Grupo Salinas family of broadcasting companies. It is the largest DOOH company in Mexico with more than 9,000 screens in department stores, pharmacies, restaurants and banks. With more than 12 years’ experience, the firm generates links between brands and consumers through digital communications solutions. The company produces, programs and broadcasts commercial and entertainment content strategically designed to reach millions of people of all socioeconomic levels through its many networks. Promo Espacio’s major clients include Coca-Cola, P&G, Amazon, PepsiCo, Nestle, among others. Winkel will be the firm’s new strategic network starting in October 2022. (Date corrected from previous release).

Winkel Media is an in-store media technology company that is a joint venture of VSBLTY, its Latin American partner Retailigent Media and Anheuser-Busch InBev. The technology company developed the first retail DOOH network in Latin America. Winkel has the most advanced facial detection technology on the market, integrating machine learning through cameras and digital displays to identify demographics of customers visiting the store, including age and gender, and how long they view advertising. The firm also generates data dashboard reports with custom KPI’s that deliver unique insights to strengthen the commercial strategy of brands.

When announcing the Promo Espacio contract, VSBLTY Co-founder & CEO Jay Hutton said, “This strategic partnership will not only provide additional and ongoing revenue to Winkel, but equally as important, strengthens the Promo Espacio network because our Store as a Medium model enables higher customer engagement that enables consumer brands to inform and motivate shoppers right at point of sale, where and when buying decisions are made, which is proven to increase sales 25-35%.”

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights. VSBLTY’s AI driven software Vector™ provides enhanced facial recognition that is crucial to strengthening today's security requirements when recognizing weapons or suspicious persons in a crowd.

About VSBLTY (http://vsblty.net/)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (OTCQB: VSBGF) (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”) is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning. Its proprietary technology effectively integrates with other digital retail solutions, including QR codes and mobile applications. The firm is also recognized for its leadership role in the growing Store as a Medium movement that enables brands to reach customers when and where buying decisions are being made while producing a new revenue stream for retailers.

About Promo Espacio (https://promoespacio.com.mx/PE/inicio/index.html)

With more than 12 years’ experience, Promo Espacio has become the largest digital out-of-home company in Mexico with over 9,000 screens strategically installed in department stores, pharmacies, restaurants and banks. The company prides itself in building branding and awareness, triggering buying impulses at point-of-sale. Promo Espacio creates high impact campaigns, including timely promotion and content updates, segmented to its clients’ geolocation requirements.