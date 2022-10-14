Trans Canada Trail and Destination Canada Form New Partnership

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trans Canada Trail, steward of the world’s longest recreational trail network, and Destination Canada, the national organization responsible for sustaining a vibrant and profitable Canadian tourism industry, are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking the two organizations’ commitment to work together and share expertise that supports the development of trail destinations across the country.

A first-of-its-kind national initiative, the MOU between Trans Canada Trail and Destination Canada is focused on sharing resources, knowledge and expertise, including identifying opportunities and maximizing connections with destinations and communities. Today’s announcement is a first step in creating a long-term relationship that enhances Canada’s trail network and will ultimately generate wealth and wellbeing for all of Canada and enrich the lives of our communities as well as guests to Canada.

Eleanor McMahon, President & CEO, Trans Canada Trail and Marsha Walden, President and CEO, Destination Canada signed the MOU at the Teahouse in Stanley Park, Vancouver, this morning in the company of the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance and Chepximiya Siyam, Janice George, Hereditary Chief of the Squamish Nation, who opened the signing ceremony.

“Today’s partnership between Destination Canada and Trans Canada Trail is a win for Canadians and international visitors,” says the Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance. “As the home to the longest trail network in the world, Canada is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for outdoor experiences and sustainable tourism offerings. Our recreational trail network connects our communities together, fueling economic growth and promoting healthy lifestyles. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. I look forward to seeing the results of this partnership in the months and years to come.”

“We are incredibly proud to partner with Destination Canada for this first-of-its kind initiative, to elevate Canada’s trail network to the significant asset that it is, and to collaborate with both Destination Canada and Minister Boissonnault in driving the renaissance of tourism in Canada post-pandemic in a way that is sustainable and meaningful for local communities,” says Eleanor McMahon, President & CEO, Trans Canada Trail. “Our research tells us that trails are vital in supporting the well-being of Canadians, and that trails tourism is an underleveraged opportunity in Canada. We have a tremendous opportunity to activate Canada’s trail-based tourism economy, supporting job creation, economic development in local communities and regenerative tourism.”

“Trails that engage travelers across the country – from city seawalls to spectacular wilderness – are a critical component of our visitor economy. Not only do they connect people from coast to coast to coast, they support the sustainable development of communities, generate fulfilling jobs, protect our natural assets, and strengthen our understanding of Canada,” says Marsha Walden, President and CEO, Destination Canada. “We are thrilled to be collaborating with Trans Canada Trail to share knowledge and seize opportunities. I’m confident, together, we can help bolster Canada’s global tourism competitiveness, while generating wealth and wellbeing for our communities and enriching the lives of our guests.”

Trans Canada Trail initiated Canada’s first-ever National Trail Tourism Strategy in 2020 for the benefit of all trails and the communities they connect across the country. The Trans Canada Trail links over 15,000 communities from coast to coast to coast across 28,000 kilometres.

Facts and Figures:

The Trans Canada Trail spans over 28,000 km across land and water, across every province and territory.

80% of Canadians live within 30 minutes of a Trail section.

Since the onset of COVID, trail use increased by close to 50%

95% of Canadians say their increased use boosts their mental and physical health

99% of Canadians intend to keep using trails in their communities, and beyond, post-pandemic

Resources:

About Trans Canada Trail

The Trans Canada Trail (the Trail) is the longest recreational trail in the world, spanning over 28,000 kilometres on land and water. Linking three oceans – the Atlantic, Pacific and Arctic – the Trail connects 15,000 rural, urban and Indigenous communities across every province and territory. It is a ribbon that connects Canada’s diverse landscapes, seasons, people and experiences, and fosters unity, collaboration and connectedness. Trans Canada Trail is a registered charity and stewards this national trail in collaboration with local Trail partners. With funding from the Government of Canada through Parks Canada, and investments from all levels of government and generous donors, Trans Canada Trail is the largest investor in trail infrastructure projects in Canada, supporting improvements, growth and enhancements for generations to come. tctrail.ca

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad.

Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. In addition, our Business Events team leverage in-depth global market analysis to target international clusters aligned with Canada's priority economic sectors.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada.

www.destinationcanada.com

