Online Luxury Watch & Jewelry Shop Watches World Lets Customers Pay With Over 100 Different Cryptocurrencies

MIAMI, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury watch and Jewelry online shop 'Watches World' has made a significant foray into the blockchain world with the adoption of crypto payment support for BTC, ETH, BNB, SOL, and dozens of other top cryptocurrencies.

Watches World has implemented the payment protection solution of UTRUST so that customers can buy luxury watches & other jewelry with over 100 different cryptocurrencies on its online store. The move to adopt crypto payments is just the first step for the company, as it further integrates its services into the blockchain space.

Watches World CEO & Founder Rudy E. stated:

"Since I got into crypto in 2011, I have seen its potential to address some of the issues of centralized payments, and I am proud that we can now offer support for over 100 cryptocurrencies to our customers. This is a huge step forward for us, and the luxury watch market."

Online Shop, Team & Showrooms

Watches World is an online shop where anyone can buy, sell, and trade luxury watches as well as other rare jewelry. Customers can use over 100 different cryptocurrencies, (in addition to fiat) to purchase their luxury watches or jewelry.

The Watches World team is composed of over 50 industry experts in the field of luxury watches, and the company states that it has a strong focus on trust, transparency, and providing the highest possible level of service for all customers.

In addition to the online store, Watches World also has 8 Showroom locations across 4 different continents. In Europe, there are stores in Paris, London, Prague & Dublin, a Miami store in North America, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Dubai in the U.A.E, and a Hong Kong showroom in Asia.

High-end Brands & Premium Services

Watches World caters to buyers of the most renowned high-end watches with over 50 of the leading watch brands for sale, as well as limited edition releases and rare jewelry pieces from around the world. Their frequently refreshed stocks include pieces made by Rolex, Audemars Piguet, Patek Philippe, Richard Mille, Vacheron Constantin, Hublot, Omega, Cartier, Jaeger LeCoultre, IWC, Tag Heuer, Chanel, Dior, and many more.

Unlike some other competitors, Watches World is not simply about selling new luxury watches. They also sell second-hand pieces which would otherwise be out of stock, or extremely hard to come by. Their crypto-friendly site allows customers to sell their rare pieces or trade them against showroom stock, allowing for a lot of flexibility for purveyors of rare watches and crypto enthusiasts alike.

Revolutionizing the Watch Market

Offering luxury watch purchases with cryptocurrency is just the beginning for the Watches World, which are intent on disrupting the market and moving away from the outdated methods commonly used by established competitors. Watches World's unique platform employs advanced technology for fast competitive pricing and methods for customers to trade watches, guaranteeing them the best-in-market deal, and great offers.

But it is not solely an online company. For the traditional Watch connoisseur who wants to conduct their business face-to-face, the company facilitates booked appointments in all of its 8 up-scale showrooms. Watches World is meticulous when it comes to quality control. All watches undergo a rigorous inspection process to ensure their quality and authenticity before they make it to the showrooms or the platform.

Buy Luxury Watches with Crypto

This year Watches World made a huge step towards future-proofing its business model with the implementation of the UTRUST payment protection solution. With this revolutionary solution, Watches World customers can now buy watches with crypto, over 100 different cryptocurrencies are supported by the platform, which extends to other jewelry items like luxury bracelets, necklaces, and rings.

This move is not only taking the Watches World customers by storm, but it also brings exposure to an untapped luxury watch market that is starting to attract new pro-crypto clientele. And if that was not enough, the UTRUST solution protects against fraudulent digital currency payments and has no chargebacks, giving customers complete peace of mind.

Further Blockchain Developments

Watches World is looking to expand further into blockchain in 2023 with a P2P exchange, a VR store in which customers could shop for their watches in an immersive 3D environment, with the team scouting Metaverse locations. To learn more about how Watches World is leading the charge in disrupting the market, check out their luxury watch platform here.

Watches World CEO & Founder stated:

"With an already established pro-crypto clientele from the UTRUST integration, we will soon be maximizing the full potential of blockchain & NFT technology with the introduction of a virtual 3D store, and eventually our own utility token."

