Enviva Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Enviva, Inc.

On October 12, 2022, Blue Orca Capital issued a short report alleging that Enviva, a purported ESG wood pellet producer, “is flagrantly greenwashing its wood procurement.”

According to the report, Enviva claims to be “ a pure-play ESG Company with a healthy, self-funded dividend and cash flows to provide a platform for future growth,” but instead the Company is a “dangerously levered and serial capital raiser” that funds its dividends through capital raising. Among other things, the Blue Orca report alleges that Enviva is relying on a carbon accounting loophole that “subsidizes European power companies to replace coal with wood pellets derived from deforestation in the United States” and that the Company inflates profit margins by providing equipment to loggers in exchange for reduced prices. Additionally, the Blue Orca Capital report alleges that “Satellite imagery indicates that contrary to the Company’s claims, in many instances Enviva is procuring wood from the widely condemned practice of clear-cutting.”

