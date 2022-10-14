Sorrento Announces Publication of Data in Cell Press Journal Med Describing Discovery and Preclinical Efficacy of a Broadly-Acting SARS-CoV-2 Neutralizing Antibody Administered IV (STI-9167) or IN (STI-9199)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento") today announced publication in the Cell Press journal Med of data detailing work relating to the discovery and preclinical profiling of STI-9167 neutralizing antibody activity against a broad collection of SARS-CoV-2 variants, including select Omicron subvariants. Protection from Omicron-related disease in vivo in a preclinical challenge model was observed following administration of STI-9167 by the intravenous (IV) route or following administration by the intranasal (IN) route using an intranasal formulation of STI-9167 antibody, termed STI-9199.



A link to the publication can be found below:

https://www.cell.com/med/fulltext/S2666-6340(22)00321-X

Sorrento is a clinical and commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancer, pain (non-opioid treatments), autoimmune disease and COVID-19. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (“TKIs”), fully human antibodies (“G-MAB™ library”), immuno-cellular therapies (“DAR-T™”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADCs”), and oncolytic virus (“Seprehvec™”). Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including STI-1558, COVISHIELD™ and COVIDROPS™; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVIMARK™.

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA™), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido® (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia (PHN). RTX has been cleared for a Phase II trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a Phase II trial in osteoarthritis patients. Positive final results from the Phase III Pivotal Trial C.L.E.A.R. Program for SEMDEXA™, its novel, non-opioid product for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain (sciatica), were announced in March 2022. ZTlido® was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

risks related to Sorrento's and its subsidiaries', affiliates' and partners' technologies and prospects and collaborations with partners; clinical development risks, including risks in the progress, timing, cost, and results of clinical trials and product development programs; risk of difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approvals; risks that clinical study results may not meet any or all endpoints of a clinical study and that any data generated from such studies may not support a regulatory submission or approval; risks that prior test, study and trial results may not be replicated in continuing or future studies and trials; risks of manufacturing and supplying drug product; risks related to leveraging the expertise of its employees, subsidiaries, affiliates and partners to assist Sorrento in the execution of its product candidates' strategies; risks related to the global impact of COVID-19





