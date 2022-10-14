Syneos Health Appoints William E. Klitgaard Independent Director

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos Health® (Nasdaq: SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, today announced the appointment of William E. Klitgaard to its Board of Directors. Mr. Klitgaard was previously a member of the Syneos Board from 2017 until May 2022, having resigned due to a personal matter. The Company also announced today that Todd M. Abbrecht is stepping down from its Board of Directors.



“We are excited to welcome Bill back to the Syneos Health Board,” said John Dineen, Chair of the Syneos Health Board of Directors. “Bill’s deep financial expertise combined with his knowledge of our company are a welcome addition to an already strong Board, enhancing its composition. This appointment will support continued successful oversight of our strategy as we speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients.”

Mr. Dineen added, “Syneos Health has been well served by Todd’s contributions, and we thank him for his years of service to the Company.”

Mr. Klitgaard will serve as a Class II director and as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee. With these changes, the Syneos Health Board remains comprised of 10 directors, 9 of whom are independent.

William E. Klitgaard

Mr. Klitgaard currently serves on the board of directors of XIFIN, Inc., a health information technology company and Avista Public Acquisition Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company, where he serves as the Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Klitgaard was an Operating Executive at Avista Capital Partners, a private equity firm focused on healthcare from 2020 to 2021. He previously served as the President of Enlighten Health, a division of LabCorp from 2015 to 2016. He also held various roles over his 19-year career at Covance, including three years as Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer, and nearly twelve years as Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from the University of California at Berkeley, and his Masters of Science from the Sloan Management School at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

