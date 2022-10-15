Guy Harvey Outpost Resorts Launches Cash to Care Challenge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guy Harvey Outpost Resorts, the hospitality arm of Florida-based Guy Harvey Enterprises and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, announced today the "Cash to Care Challenge" supporting Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Continuing through Thanksgiving Day, the company has committed $10,000 for matching donations to three Section 503(c)(3) not-for-profit organizations - Captains for Clean Water, the Humane Society of Sarasota County and Operation BBQ Relief - as its Challenge partners. Donors are free to direct their donation among the groups, and regardless of the amount contributed, will automatically be entered in a raffle for a Guy Harvey lithograph of his "Breaking Away" original, personalized by Guy to acknowledge their win of the Cash to Care Challenge.

In announcing the challenge, company President Mark Ellert notes, "Guy often reminds us that it 'takes cash to care'. The enormity of Hurricane Ian's damage is a stark reminder of the huge financial burdens facing those unfortunate to have been in its path. We identified three organizations with boots-on-the-ground who are helping with relief and recovery, and organized this challenge to showcase and support their valuable efforts."

Adds Kevin DeNell, Executive VP and Chief Brand Officer, "The many communities that lay in the path of Hurricane Ian need enormous support, whether in Florida, the Carolinas or elsewhere. This storm telescopes the vital importance of community sustainability and resiliency, cornerstones of our brand promise. With the Cash to Care Challenge, we intend to vigorously message the need of these volunteer groups and call on all supporters of Guy Harvey to step up and take the challenge."

Guy Harvey Outpost selected the Cash for Care Challenge partners to align with its various tourism brand initiatives. Ft. Myers-based Captains for Clean Water works to advance science-based solutions, education, and awareness of Florida's water resources, similar to the work of the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation. The Sarasota County Humane Society and Missouri-based Operation BBQ Relief each reflect community events hosted by the company, including Pups and Sups Dog Surfing to support K9 for Warriors and Rock N Brews BBQ festival to support cancer awareness. See www.CashtoCare.com for more about the Challenge.

Contact Information:

Kevin DeNell

Executive Vice President/Chief Branding Officer

kdenell@guyharveyoutpost.com

954 368 4845



